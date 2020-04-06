TEC Hybrid AI

TEC Hybrid AI — Expert Advisor for Multiple Instruments

Developed by The Engineer’s Code (TEC)

Special Launch Offer: 199 USD (original price 739 USD). Price will return to normal soon.

TEC Hybrid AI is an automated trading system designed to assist traders in managing trades on supported instruments. The system uses advanced AI analysis to interpret market movements, identify trends, and provide structured trade management.

Features

🧠 Advanced Trend Detection
TEC Hybrid AI evaluates price movements to identify potential trends and trade directions. It analyzes highs, lows, and momentum changes to support informed trade decisions.

🔄 Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and Take Profit Adjustment
The Expert Advisor can adjust stop loss and take profit levels automatically during trades based on market conditions, offering structured management of open positions.

💰 Money Management (Fixed Lot)
TEC Hybrid AI operates with fixed lot sizes. Recommended minimum account balance: 200 USD, with a minimum lot size of 0.01.

Lot size scaling (manual adjustment):

  • 200 USD → 0.01 lot

  • 400 USD → 0.02 lot

  • 600 USD → 0.03 lot

  • 800 USD → 0.04 lot

  • 1000 USD → 0.05 lot

  • 2000 USD → 0.10 lot

🌐 Multi-Asset Support
Compatible with:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver (XAGUSD)

  • GSOIL-DEC25

  • ITCash

  • Major and minor Forex pairs

⚙️ Intended Use
TEC Hybrid AI assists traders with trade execution and management. Users should monitor accounts and adjust settings according to their preferences.

ℹ️ Important Notes

  • The product does not guarantee profits.

  • Performance depends on market conditions and user settings.

  • Users are responsible for their own risk management.

TEC Ultimate Gold Scalping EA
Rodrigo Jr Donato
Эксперты
Представляем Ultimate Gold Scalping EA от The Engineer's Code (TEC) Начните торговать с депозитом всего $20. Ваше идеальное решение для автоматизированной, точной, умной и эффективной торговли на рынке золота! Торговая стратегия: The Engineer's Code (TEC) Ultimate Gold Scalping EA использует сочетание высокоэффективных технических индикаторов и искусственного интеллекта для превосходного анализа рынка и исполнения сделок. С такими параметрами этот советник оптимизирован для гибкости и производ
