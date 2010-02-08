Simple Averages Buyer Advisor

Expert Advisor that monitors the price movement of a symbol using a strategy that checks for price changes at predefined points after the price has crossed the fast moving average (which is trending upwards above the slow moving average). It then triggers a buy order when the price crosses the fast moving average again, acting on the rebound. It features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage of price change. Once a certain loss threshold is reached, the 'no-op' signal is activated, preventing further trading until the balance is recovered from open positions or all positions are closed.



Study the most suitable parameters for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a profitable linear regression that will generate a good forward contract.



Expert and manual strategies.