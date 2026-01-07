Steady Gain Protector

How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless

This is a LITE version with limited features.  (Entry Product)            

Works on ALL SYMBOLS: Metals        


LITE LIMITATIONS: 

• Max 1 position at a time 

• Fixed 0.01 lot size 

• BUY direction only 

• No Break-Even feature 

• No Trailing Stop feature 

• No Pyramid feature 

• No Session Filter 

• Fixed EMA periods (5/15) 


⭐ UPGRADE TO PRO VERSION FOR: 

✓ Unlimited positions (1-50)

✓ Custom lot size 

✓ BUY/SELL/BOTH directions  

✓ Break-Even protection 

 ✓ Trailing Stop 

✓ Pyramid scaling

✓ Session filter 

✓ Full EMA customization  

👉 Get PRO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396 


✅Intelligent EMA Crossover System

The EA uses a dual EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy with momentum confirmation. When the Fast EMA (5-period) crosses above the Slow EMA (15-period) with sufficient upward momentum, the EA identifies a bullish opportunity and executes a BUY trade automatically.

✅Tick-by-Tick Momentum Tracking
Before entering any trade, the EA monitors consecutive bullish ticks to confirm market direction. This helps filter out false signals and ensures entries align with short-term price momentum.

✅Automatic Risk Management

  • Strict lot size calculation with margin validation
  • Pre-trade account state verification
  • 80% margin safety buffer to prevent over-leveraging
  • Automatic lot adjustment based on available margin
  • Set-and-Forget Operation
  • Once attached to a chart, the EA operates 24/7 without intervention. It monitors the market, identifies opportunities, and executes trades with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.


💲Requirement Specification

  • Minimum Deposit $100
  • Minimum Lot 0.01
  • Leverage 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Execution Market execution
  • Spread Variable or Fixed (max 40 points)


🚩Recommended Settings:

Timeframe M5 or M15
Symbol  Gold
Take Profit 3000 points
Stop Loss 3000 points
Max Spread 40 points

Slippage 20 points


📈Designed for Traders Who Want More Who This EA is For:
  • Beginners — Simple setup with fixed parameters. Just attach to chart and let it trade.
  • Passive Income Seekers — Automated 24/5 trading without constant monitoring.
  • Small Account Traders — Start with just $100 and 0.01 lot size.
  • Diversification Enthusiasts — Works on multiple symbols: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals.



🚀Performance Highlights:

  • 2,793% Return over 5-year backtest period
  • 55.27% Win Rate with balanced risk/reward
  • Consistent Growth — Steady equity curve from 2020 to 2025
  • Low Deposit Load — Average margin usage under 25%


⚜️Trading Distribution Analysis:

  • Best Hours: 14:00-18:00 (European/US overlap)
  • Best Days: Monday and Wednesday show highest profitability
  • Consistent Monthly: Profitable across all 12 months


💥What You Get with LITE Version:

  • BUY-only trading (proven 55% win rate)
  • Fixed 0.01 lot size (safe for small accounts)
  • Maximum 1 position at a time (controlled risk)
  • Full EMA-based entry system
  • Automatic TP/SL management


🟢Upgrade to PRO for:


  • BUY/SELL/BOTH directions
  • Custom lot sizing
  • Multiple positions (1-50)
  • Break-Even protection
  • Trailing Stop
  • Pyramid scaling
  • Session filters
  • Custom EMA periods

🔗Link : Gold Rocket HFT


⭕Quick Start Guide:

  • Download and install the EA in MT5
  • Attach to any chart (M5 timeframe recommended)
  • Set Take Profit and Stop Loss (default: 3000 points)
  • Enable Auto Trading
  • Let the EA work for you 24/7
