Poison Ivy

5

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.

리뷰 1
MABELLEn
20
MABELLEn 2025.09.25 11:02 
 

I’ve been using this EA for almost 2 weeks and it’s honestly made trading less stressful. It handles trades automatically, manages risk well, and keeps me from over trading. Support team has been helpful whenever I had questions and always available

