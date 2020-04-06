Edgevia XAUUSD

Edgevia GOLD – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Edgevia GOLD is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed around single-entry scalp execution, trend alignment, and disciplined risk control.

The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or recovery-based techniques.
Each signal triggers one independent trade only, prioritizing execution quality and controlled exposure over aggressive position management.

The strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential risk and execution parameters are exposed to ensure operational flexibility without revealing internal mechanisms.

🔹 Key Characteristics

Single-entry scalp strategy (one trade per signal)

No Grid – No Martingale – No averaging down

Adaptive market condition detection

Trend and momentum alignment

Session-based execution control

Spread and execution quality filtering

Optional News Filter (user-configurable ON/OFF)

Integrated real-time monitoring panel

🔹 Risk Management

Automatic position sizing based on defined risk parameters

Dynamic stop and trade protection logic

Configurable daily loss limitation

Maximum open position: 1 trade at a time

🔹 Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 / M15
Account type: ECN / Raw spread
VPS recommended for stable and low-latency execution

🔹 Important Notes

⚠️ This EA is not a low-risk or guaranteed-profit system
⚠️ Drawdown may increase during high volatility or unfavorable market conditions
⚠️ News filter behavior depends on broker feed and server time alignment
⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment

🔍 Positioning Summary (for buyers)

  • Manual control over news exposure

  • No hidden recovery logic

  • One trade, one decision, one outcome

Рекомендуем также
VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Эксперты
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Эксперты
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Эксперты
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
RSI Hill Pro
Yurij Dumanskyy
Эксперты
Советник  RSI Hill Pro   торгует по сигналам индикатора RSI и Moving Averages. Для определения более точного входа используется индикатор Stochastic. Параметры советника RSI timeframe  - Таймфрейм индикатора RSI. Подходящее значение: M15 M30 H1 RSI period - Период индикатора RSI. Рекомендуемое значение 14. Stoch timeframe   - Таймфрейм индикатора Stochastic. Подходящее значение: M15 M30 H1 %K period - K период индикатора Stochastic. Рекомендуемое значение 14. %D period - D период индикатора Stoc
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Эксперты
GapRider EA - Динамический экспертный советник для торговли гэпами на стороне покупки Обзор GapRider EA — это сложный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на торговле гэпами на стороне покупки. Этот EA выявляет значительные рыночные гэпы и размещает стратегические ордера на покупку, используя динамическую настройку размеров на основе волатильности рынка для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. Благодаря надежному набору функций, GapRider пр
Pound Yen Trader
Mohammadmahdi Sanei
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Pound Yen Trader – Обзор   **Pound Yen Trader** – это высококачественный торговый робот, тщательно разработанный для работы конкретно с валютной парой GBPJPY на временном интервале M15. Используя более 20 лет обширных данных о ценах, наш алгоритм был экспертно разработан и обучен для выявления и использования высокоэффективных торговых паттернов, уникальных для этой валютной пары.   Ключевые характеристики   1. **Совершенная система распознавания паттернов**: Используя передовые технологии, P
Dual Switch Grid
Aldo Farandy Medya
Эксперты
Overview Dual Switch Grid (DSG) is a flexible Grid Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking full control over strategy behavior. It offers two distinct entry models— Donchian trend-following and Bollinger Band mean-reversion —both fully customizable. Users can freely adjust indicator settings, EMA filters to suit their strategy. In addition, DSG features a comprehensive, user-configurable grid recovery system , enabling traders to handle the risk management with ease.  Features it includes :
ScalpelMomentum
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Сигнал формируется по направлению Momentum. Эксперт корректно обрабатывает ошибки и надежно работает на рынке. Работает с капиталом от $100. Также сигнал можно инвертировать. Кроме того, эксперт имеет встроенную прогрессивную функцию сортировки оптимизации, то есть желательно оптимизировать, используя режим "Custom max". Параметры OnOptimizationSharp — при оптимизации в режиме "Custom max" используется дополнительно коэффициент Шарпа; Work Period — период, на котором работает эксперт; Risk — ри
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Эксперты
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
BB King
Khima Gorania
Эксперты
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Эксперты
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Blitz Hunter Bot
Whitaker Lewis Joel Edward
Эксперты
Blitz Hunter Bot - Your Swift Forex Companion Unleash the power of automated trading with Blitz Hunter Bot, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered to excel in the fast-paced world of Forex, this cutting-edge EA is specifically optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair on a 15-minute timeframe. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the Premium set file. Key Features: Precision Trading Algorithm: Blitz Hunter Bot emp
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Эксперты
New Rate EA – автоматизация точных прорывов New Rate EA – это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для точного и дисциплинированного использования ежедневных возможностей прорыва. Он торгует только один раз в день , фиксируя определенный внутридневной диапазон и выполняя сделки в точной точке прорыва. Без повторных входов, без чрезмерной торговли, без эмоций. Основанный на проверенной концепции Opening Range Breakout (ORB), New Rate сочетает в себе чистое исполнение, строгий конт
Dynamic Trend Signal EA
Jacques Morne Murray
Эксперты
Dynamic Trend Signal EA Trade with the Trend, Not Against It Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading. Key Features Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This mak
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
FlashTrader Pro - Скальпинг Советник для Forex   Общее описание FlashTrader Pro   – это автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для   скальпинга   и   краткосрочной торговли   на рынке Forex. Он реагирует на резкие ценовые движения, открывая сделки при выполнении заданных условий по времени и волатильности. Советник использует   небольшую сетку ордеров ,   трейлинг-стоп   для защиты прибыли и   контроль спреда   для минимизации издержек. Оптимален для   валютных пар с низким спред
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
CrownMaster Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Эксперты
CrownMaster Scalper — это мощный и полностью автоматизированный советник для высокоточной краткосрочной торговли, основанной на ценовых уровнях и паттернах Price Action. Не использует мартингейл, сетку или хеджирование — только чёткая логика входа и выхода. Советник был протестирован на брокере Alpari с 2012 по 2025 год на таймфрейме M5 с качеством моделирования 98%. Для достижения наилучших результатов спред брокера должен быть минимальным . Основные особенности: Без мартингейла, сетки и хеджир
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Эксперты
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optiona
Xpair Xpert
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
XPairXpert EA — это универсальное алгоритмическое торговое решение, предназначенное для работы со всеми основными валютными парами Forex и криптовалютами. Хотя стандартная конфигурация оптимизирована для золота (XAUUSD), вы можете легко адаптировать её под другие пары, просто изменив настройки. Я буду постепенно публиковать оптимизированные .set-файлы для других инструментов в разделе комментариев. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм: Лучше всего работает на M15, но если вы предпочитаете меньшую просадку,
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Эксперты
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
MA 200 Optimize
Mohamad Rifandi Djufri
Эксперты
Gold MA200 Optimized Strategy   is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the   XAUUSD   pair on the   15-minute timeframe (M15) . The strategy utilizes the   200-period Moving Average (MA200)   as the primary trend filter, enhanced by the combination of   William %R ,   Bullish Power , and   Bearish Power   indicators for precise trade entry execution. Parameters & Backtest Performance: Instrument:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M15 Lot & Balance:   0.01 lot for 1000 US
LT Alligator EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Эксперты
Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
Capital Gate PRT EA
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdo
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Этот советник был разработан опытными практиками, которые глубоко понимают характеристики XAUUSD. Этот советник может хорошо работать на таймфреймах M1, M5, M15, M30 и H1. Чем уже выбранный временной интервал, тем меньший уровень фиксации прибыли вы можете регулировать, и наоборот. Стандартный размер лота установлен на уровне 0,01, но вы можете изменить его по своему вкусу. Уровень фиксации прибыли определяется в деньгах, а уровень стоп-лосса определяется в процентах от вашего капитала. Стандарт
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Другие продукты этого автора
Edgevia EURUSD
Le Huy Tuong
Эксперты
Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe. Unlike standard moving average cross strategies that suffer in ranging markets, Edgevia implements a multi-layered filtering system to validate every trade. The core logic is built on a verified Triple EMA Crossover (9/21/50) to identify the trend, but a trade is only executed when confirmed by Volume Analysis and Candle Price Action . [b]K
FREE
Edgevia GOLD Trend
Le Huy Tuong
Эксперты
Edgevia GOLD Trend – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Edgevia GOLD Trend  is an automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , focusing on trend alignment, momentum validation, and disciplined execution control . The EA is built for traders who prioritize structure, risk awareness, and consistency rather than aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. Core strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential operational parameters are
FREE
Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert
Le Huy Tuong
Индикаторы
Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders. It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation. Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1) • Smart zone merging to avoid clutter • RSI overbought/oversold filter • Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer) • Non-repainting logic
FREE
Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5
Le Huy Tuong
Индикаторы
Smart Session Volatility Indicator Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5 Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior . Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping . Core Value
FREE
Edgevia Gold Calenda
Le Huy Tuong
Эксперты
XAUUSD CALENDAR - News Trading Expert Advisor Trade Gold (XAUUSD) based on high-impact economic calendar events. This EA is designed specifically for news trading, capturing volatility spikes during major USD economic releases. SUPPORTED NEWS EVENTS - FED Interest Rate Decisions - Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) - CPI Inflation Data - Core PCE Price Index - GDP Releases - Retail Sales - Geopolitical Events (manual input)
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв