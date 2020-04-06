Edgevia XAUUSD
- 专家
- Le Huy Tuong
- 版本: 1.22
- 更新: 18 十二月 2025
Edgevia GOLD – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor
Edgevia GOLD is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed around single-entry scalp execution, trend alignment, and disciplined risk control.
The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or recovery-based techniques.
Each signal triggers one independent trade only, prioritizing execution quality and controlled exposure over aggressive position management.
The strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential risk and execution parameters are exposed to ensure operational flexibility without revealing internal mechanisms.
🔹 Key Characteristics
Single-entry scalp strategy (one trade per signal)
No Grid – No Martingale – No averaging down
Adaptive market condition detection
Trend and momentum alignment
Session-based execution control
Spread and execution quality filtering
Optional News Filter (user-configurable ON/OFF)
Integrated real-time monitoring panel
🔹 Risk Management
Automatic position sizing based on defined risk parameters
Dynamic stop and trade protection logic
Configurable daily loss limitation
Maximum open position: 1 trade at a time
🔹 Recommended Environment
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 / M15
Account type: ECN / Raw spread
VPS recommended for stable and low-latency execution
🔹 Important Notes
⚠️ This EA is not a low-risk or guaranteed-profit system
⚠️ Drawdown may increase during high volatility or unfavorable market conditions
⚠️ News filter behavior depends on broker feed and server time alignment
⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment
🔍 Positioning Summary (for buyers)
-
Manual control over news exposure
-
No hidden recovery logic
-
One trade, one decision, one outcome