Edgevia XAUUSD

Edgevia GOLD – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Edgevia GOLD is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed around single-entry scalp execution, trend alignment, and disciplined risk control.

The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or recovery-based techniques.

Each signal triggers one independent trade only, prioritizing execution quality and controlled exposure over aggressive position management.

The strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential risk and execution parameters are exposed to ensure operational flexibility without revealing internal mechanisms.

🔹 Key Characteristics

Single-entry scalp strategy (one trade per signal)

No Grid – No Martingale – No averaging down

Adaptive market condition detection

Trend and momentum alignment

Session-based execution control

Spread and execution quality filtering

Optional News Filter (user-configurable ON/OFF)

Integrated real-time monitoring panel

🔹 Risk Management

Automatic position sizing based on defined risk parameters

Dynamic stop and trade protection logic

Configurable daily loss limitation

Maximum open position: 1 trade at a time

🔹 Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 / M15

Account type: ECN / Raw spread

VPS recommended for stable and low-latency execution

🔹 Important Notes

⚠️ This EA is not a low-risk or guaranteed-profit system

⚠️ Drawdown may increase during high volatility or unfavorable market conditions

⚠️ News filter behavior depends on broker feed and server time alignment

⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment

🔍 Positioning Summary (for buyers)