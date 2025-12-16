Edgevia XAUUSD
- Experts
- Le Huy Tuong
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🏆 Edgevia GOLD - Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor
Edgevia GOLD is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Built with advanced price action analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA delivers consistent performance in various market conditions.
═══════════════════════════════════════
🎯 KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════
✅ Smart Entry System
- Multi-EMA trend detection (8/21/50/200)
- RSI momentum confirmation
- Volume Profile analysis for optimal zones
- Price action pattern recognition
✅ Advanced Risk Management
- Automatic lot sizing based on account balance
- Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Maximum daily loss protection
- Spread filter to avoid unfavorable conditions
✅ Session Optimization
- Optimized for London and New York sessions
- Configurable trading hours
- Holiday filter to avoid low liquidity periods
✅ Real-Time Dashboard
- Live account statistics display
- Win rate tracking
- Profit/Loss monitoring
- Current market condition status
═══════════════════════════════════════
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
═══════════════════════════════════════
- RiskPercent - Risk per trade (default: 1.0%)
- MaxSpreadPoints - Maximum allowed spread
- StopLossPoints - Stop Loss in points
- TakeProfitPoints - Take Profit in points
- MagicNumber - Unique identifier for EA trades
- TradeComment - Comment for trade identification
- StartHour / EndHour - Trading session hours
- MaxDailyLoss - Maximum daily loss limit
═══════════════════════════════════════
📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5 or M15
- Minimum Deposit: $500
- Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
═══════════════════════════════════════
📌 IMPORTANT NOTES
═══════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ Always test on demo account first
⚠️ Use proper risk management
⚠️ VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
⚠️ Low spread broker recommended
- Tra cứu
- Dịch
- Cài đặt
Đang tìm kiếm ...