Edgevia XAUUSD

Edgevia GOLD – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor

Edgevia GOLD is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed around single-entry scalp execution, trend alignment, and disciplined risk control.

The EA does not use Grid, Martingale, or recovery-based techniques.
Each signal triggers one independent trade only, prioritizing execution quality and controlled exposure over aggressive position management.

The strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential risk and execution parameters are exposed to ensure operational flexibility without revealing internal mechanisms.

🔹 Key Characteristics

Single-entry scalp strategy (one trade per signal)

No Grid – No Martingale – No averaging down

Adaptive market condition detection

Trend and momentum alignment

Session-based execution control

Spread and execution quality filtering

Optional News Filter (user-configurable ON/OFF)

Integrated real-time monitoring panel

🔹 Risk Management

Automatic position sizing based on defined risk parameters

Dynamic stop and trade protection logic

Configurable daily loss limitation

Maximum open position: 1 trade at a time

🔹 Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5 / M15
Account type: ECN / Raw spread
VPS recommended for stable and low-latency execution

🔹 Important Notes

⚠️ This EA is not a low-risk or guaranteed-profit system
⚠️ Drawdown may increase during high volatility or unfavorable market conditions
⚠️ News filter behavior depends on broker feed and server time alignment
⚠️ Always test on demo before live deployment

🔍 Positioning Summary (for buyers)

  • Manual control over news exposure

  • No hidden recovery logic

  • One trade, one decision, one outcome

VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Experts
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
RSI Hill Pro
Yurij Dumanskyy
Experts
The EA  RSI Hill Pro  trades on signals from the indicator RSI and moving averages. To determine a more accurate experience, the Stochastic indicator is used. EA parameters RSI timeframe - Timeframe indicator RSI. Suitable value: M15 M30 H1 Period RSI - The period of the RSI indicator. Recommended value 14. Stoch timeframe - Timeframe indicator Stochastic. Suitable value: M15 M30 H1 % K period - K period of the Stochastic indicator. Recommended value 14. % D period - D period of the Stochastic
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Pound Yen Trader
Mohammadmahdi Sanei
4.5 (2)
Experts
Pound Yen Trader – 개요   **Pound Yen Trader**는 M15 시간 프레임에서 GBPJPY 통화 쌍을 작동하도록 세심하게 설계된 최첨단 거래 로봇입니다. 20년 이상의 광범위한 가격 데이터를 활용하여, 저희 알고리즘은 이 통화 쌍에 고유한 고효율 거래 패턴을 식별하고 활용하기 위해 전문적으로 개발 및 훈련되었습니다.    주요 특징   1. **고급 패턴 인식 시스템**: 최첨단 기술을 활용하여 Pound Yen Trader에는 과거 및 실시간 데이터를 스캔하여 새롭게 발생하는 시장 트렌드를 신속하고 정확하게 식별하는 고급 패턴 인식 시스템이 장착되어 있습니다.   2. **동적 수준 거래 시스템**: 로봇은 변화하는 시장 조건에 적응하는 동적 수준 거래 시스템을 사용하여 최대 수익을 위해 진입 및 이탈 포인트를 최적화할 수 있습니다.   3. **고급 거래 옵션 활용**: 거래 성과를 향상시키기 위해 Pound Yen Trader는 진행 중인
Dual Switch Grid
Aldo Farandy Medya
Experts
Overview Dual Switch Grid (DSG) is a flexible Grid Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking full control over strategy behavior. It offers two distinct entry models— Donchian trend-following and Bollinger Band mean-reversion —both fully customizable. Users can freely adjust indicator settings, EMA filters to suit their strategy. In addition, DSG features a comprehensive, user-configurable grid recovery system , enabling traders to handle the risk management with ease.  Features it includes :
ScalpelMomentum
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The signal is formed in the direction of Momentum. The product processes the errors correctly and works on the market efficiently. It can work with the deposit as small as $100! The signal can also be inverted. The Expert Advisor also has built-in progressive optimization sorting function, i.e., it is recommended that the optimization is performed in Custom max mode. Parameters OnOptimizationSharp —Additional Sharpe ratio is used when optimizing in Custom max mode. Work Period —Expert Advisor's
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
Blitz Hunter Bot
Whitaker Lewis Joel Edward
Experts
Blitz Hunter Bot - Your Swift Forex Companion Unleash the power of automated trading with Blitz Hunter Bot, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered to excel in the fast-paced world of Forex, this cutting-edge EA is specifically optimized for the EUR/USD currency pair on a 15-minute timeframe. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the Premium set file. Key Features: Precision Trading Algorithm: Blitz Hunter Bot emp
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Experts
뉴 레이트 EA – 정밀 돌파 자동화 뉴 레이트 EA는 일일 돌파 기회를 규율 있는 정밀도로 포착하도록 설계된 완전 자동화 전문가 자문 프로그램입니다. 하루에 단 한 번만 거래하며, 정의된 일중 범위를 고정하고 정확한 돌파 지점에서 실행합니다. 재진입 없음, 과도한 거래 없음, 감정 개입 없음. 검증된 개장 범위 돌파(ORB) 개념을 기반으로 구축된 뉴 레이트는 깔끔한 실행, 엄격한 리스크 관리, 다양한 설정 옵션을 결합하여 모든 MT5 심볼에 적합하며, 특히 XAUUSD 및 기타 고변동성 자산에서 탁월한 성능을 발휘합니다. 주요 기능 하루 한 번 거래 – 집중된 규율 New Rate EA는 당일 돌파 수준을 식별하고 단일 거래를 실행합니다. 이 “한 번으로 끝내는” 논리는 잡음을 줄이고 자본을 보존하며 일일 성과에 일관성을 부여합니다. 스마트 범위 탐지 EA는 선택한 세션과 시간대의 첫 N 개의 캔들을 활용해 초기 시장 범위를 자동 정의한 후, 정확히 돌파 수준(고점/저점)에 매수
Dynamic Trend Signal EA
Jacques Morne Murray
Experts
Dynamic Trend Signal EA Trade with the Trend, Not Against It Dynamic Trend Signal EA is a professional and fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on market trends. It uses a robust strategy based on a combination of classic technical indicators to identify and execute high-probability trades, removing the guesswork and emotion from your trading. Key Features Adaptive Strategy: The EA's core logic automatically adjusts its internal parameters based on the chart's timeframe. This mak
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro - 외환 스캘핑 전문가 어드바이저 일반 설명 FlashTrader Pro는 급격한 가격 변동에 반응하여 설정된 시간 및 변동성 조건이 충족될 때 거래를 여는 스핑 및 단기 거래용 자동화 시스템입니다. 이 EA는 작은 그리드 주문, 이익 보호를 위한 트레일링 스탑, 비용 절감을 위한 스프레드 제어를 사용합니다. EURUSD, GBPUSD 등 스프레드가 낮은 통화 쌍에 최적화되었습니다. EA 설정 리스크 관리 MaxSpread: 허용 최대 스프레드(포인트). 초과 시 거래 안 함. StopLoss: 스탑로스 크기(0 = 미설정). TrailingStop: 트레일링 스탑 거리(0 = 비활성화). UseAutoLot: 자동 로트 계산(true) 또는 고정 로트(false). FixedLotSize: 고정 로트 크기(UseAutoLot = false 시). RiskPercent: 예금 대비 리스크 %(UseAutoLot = true 시
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
CrownMaster Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
CrownMaster Scalper is a powerful and fully automated trading robot designed for high-precision short-term trading using price action patterns and key price levels. It does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging — only clear, logic-based entries and exits. The EA was backtested on the Alpari broker from 2012 to 2025 using M5 timeframe with 98% modeling quality. For best results, your broker’s spread should be as low as possible . Key Features: No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging Works on any symbol an
RMH Breakout Strategy
Kutay Duranoglu
Experts
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities. https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout Key Features: Strategy Type: Trend-following strategy Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values. Filters: EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA. Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the dai
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optiona
Xpair Xpert
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
XPairXpert EA는 주요 외환 및 암호화폐 페어에서 모두 작동하도록 설계된 다용도 알고리즘 트레이딩 솔루션입니다. 기본 설정은 금 (XAUUSD)에 최적화되어 있지만, 설정을 조정하면 다른 페어에도 쉽게 적용할 수 있습니다. 다른 심볼용 최적화된 .set 파일은 댓글 섹션을 통해 점진적으로 제공될 예정입니다. 권장 타임프레임: M15에서 최적이지만, 낮은 드로우다운을 원한다면 M30이나 H1을 고려하세요. 최소 자본 요구사항: 표준 설정 (M15): $1,000 고변동성 시: 최대 권장 자본 $5,000, 최대 드로우다운 25% 낮은 드로우다운 설정 (M30/H1): 드로우다운 5% 이하, $5,000 자금에 적합 주요 기능: 멀티 심볼 호환 (외환 + 암호화폐) 금 최적화 (기본 설정) 다른 페어용 .set 파일 점진적 제공 수동 설정 유연성 고자본 및 저드로우다운 환경에 적합
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
MA 200 Optimize
Mohamad Rifandi Djufri
Experts
Gold MA200 Optimized Strategy   is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the   XAUUSD   pair on the   15-minute timeframe (M15) . The strategy utilizes the   200-period Moving Average (MA200)   as the primary trend filter, enhanced by the combination of   William %R ,   Bullish Power , and   Bearish Power   indicators for precise trade entry execution. Parameters & Backtest Performance: Instrument:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M15 Lot & Balance:   0.01 lot for 1000 US
LT Alligator EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Capital Gate PRT EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdo
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Requiem MT5 — 시장 패턴 기반 자동 거래 시스템 Requiem MT5 는 급격한 움직임 후 가격 반등과 같은 주요 시장 패턴을 활용하는 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 완전 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 지속적인 모니터링이 필요하지 않습니다. 거래를 시작하려면 NZDCAD 차트에 EA를 설치하기만 하면 됩니다 — 다른 통화쌍은 자동으로 활성화됩니다. 주의! 구매 직후 저에게 연락하세요 . 설정 지침을 보내드립니다! 거래 통화쌍 NZDCAD AUDCAD 계좌 요구사항 계좌 유형: Classic 레버리지: 1:500 최소 입금액: $1000 이상 (알고리즘의 정상 작동을 위해 권장) 타임프레임: M15 VPS: 안정적인 작동을 위해 권장 추천 브로커: FreshForex 설정 파라미터 Trade Comment: 저널 및 계좌 내역에 표시 Trade Pairs M15: 활성 통화쌍 목록 (접미사에 따라 달라질 수 있음) Magic Number: 고유 포지션 식별자 Lot Siz
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
이 EA는 XAUUSD의 특성을 깊이 이해하고 있는 숙련된 실무자들에 의해 설계되었습니다. 이 EA는 M1, M5, M15, M30 및 H1 기간에서 잘 작동할 수 있습니다. 선택한 기간이 좁을수록 조정할 수 있는 이익 실현 수준이 작아지고 그 반대도 마찬가지입니다. 표준 Lot 크기는 0.01로 설정되어 있으나 취향에 따라 변경할 수 있습니다. 이익 실현 수준은 돈으로 결정되는 반면, 손절매 수준은 자본의 백분율로 결정됩니다. 표준적으로는 전체 잔액의 2%로 결정됩니다. 취향에 따라 변경 가능합니다. EA는 이익에 도달하거나 손절매 한도에 도달하여 청산될 때까지 하나의 포지션만 개설합니다. 이 EA는 장기적 추세가 항상 상승하는 GOLD의 특성으로 인해 매수 포지션만 오픈하도록 설계되었습니다. 우리의 연구에 따르면 GOLD 상품에서는 BUY 포지션이 SELL 포지션보다 더 많은 승리를 거두는 것으로 나타났습니다.
Edgevia EURUSD
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe. Unlike standard moving average cross strategies that suffer in ranging markets, Edgevia implements a multi-layered filtering system to validate every trade. The core logic is built on a verified Triple EMA Crossover (9/21/50) to identify the trend, but a trade is only executed when confirmed by Volume Analysis and Candle Price Action . [b]K
FREE
Edgevia GOLD Trend
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
Edgevia GOLD Trend – Automated XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Edgevia GOLD Trend  is an automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , focusing on trend alignment, momentum validation, and disciplined execution control . The EA is built for traders who prioritize structure, risk awareness, and consistency rather than aggressive or uncontrolled trading behavior. Core strategy logic is protected as proprietary intellectual property. Only essential operational parameters are
FREE
Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert
Le Huy Tuong
지표
Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders. It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation. Key Features: • Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1) • Smart zone merging to avoid clutter • RSI overbought/oversold filter • Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer) • Non-repainting logic
FREE
Edgevia Smart Session Volatility MT5
Le Huy Tuong
지표
Smart Session Volatility Indicator Professional Session-Based Volatility Mapping for MT5 Smart Session Volatility is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trading windows based on market sessions and real-time volatility behavior . Instead of trading blindly all day, this tool helps traders focus on when the market actually moves — Tokyo, London, New York, and their key overlap periods — using ATR-based volatility analytics and visual session mapping . Core Value
FREE
Edgevia Gold Calenda
Le Huy Tuong
Experts
XAUUSD CALENDAR - News Trading Expert Advisor Trade Gold (XAUUSD) based on high-impact economic calendar events. This EA is designed specifically for news trading, capturing volatility spikes during major USD economic releases. SUPPORTED NEWS EVENTS - FED Interest Rate Decisions - Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) - CPI Inflation Data - Core PCE Price Index - GDP Releases - Retail Sales - Geopolitical Events (manual input)
FREE
