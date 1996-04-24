Fast Manager MT5

Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes.

Key Features:

  • One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sell, Break-even, and Close All buttons directly from your chart.

  • Automatic Risk Management: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically secures your profit by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves in your favor.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Maximize your gains with a Trailing Stop that includes a "Start" parameter, activating only after the trade has moved a specific distance.




    Input-Settings:

    ------ Money Management ------ 
    - Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.

    ------ Trade Management ------ 
    - Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
    - Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

    ------ Break-even Settings ------ 
    - Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.
    - Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
    - Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

    ------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
    - Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
    - Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
    - Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
    - Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.

    ------ Magic Number ------ 

    - Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).



    Produtos recomendados
    Binance Spot Live an History Data
    Bahadir Hayiroglu
    3 (1)
    Utilitários
    You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
    Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
    Juan Manuel Scandizzo
    Utilitários
    English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
    Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
    Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
    Utilitários
    Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Orders Executor
    Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
    Utilitários
    Apresentando       Orders Executor , seu companheiro de negociação poderoso e eficiente, projetado para executar ordens diretamente de um arquivo texto especificado pelo usuário. Esta ferramenta de negociação inovadora agiliza o seu processo de negociação, fornecendo uma solução conveniente e automatizada para executar negociações com precisão e velocidade. Características principais   : **Integração de arquivo de texto:** Orders Executor       foi projetado para ler e interpretar facilmente
    King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    Utilitários
    King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
    Real Time Spread Display Tool
    Yue Wen Wang
    Utilitários
    Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
    Trading Utility
    Tahir Hussain
    Utilitários
    Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
    Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    Utilitários
    Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection , Breaker Block structures , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , and the Unicorn trading methodology . By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules , this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points , delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directl
    EA Manage Emotion
    Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
    Utilitários
    EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
    Symbol Manager for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    5 (3)
    Utilitários
    Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
    Close all with one click
    Jun Xiao
    Utilitários
    This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
    HotKey Trade
    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
    Utilitários
    HotKey Trade é um painel de execução rápida que permite operar com apenas um toque de tecla. Abre ordens de COMPRA (C), VENDA (V) ou fecha todas (X) instantaneamente, sem menus nem cliques. Além disso, você pode ajustar o lote com as setas ↑↓ e visualizar P&L, margem e tamanho do lote em tempo real. Ideal para scalpers, traders manuais e quem valoriza a velocidade. Operacional com teclas, Visualização de P&L e margem, Controle dinâmico do lote, Compatível com qualquer símbolo e temporalidade Te
    Auto risk manager PRO MT5
    Igor Chugay
    Utilitários
    AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: o seu parceiro no trading Forex! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — versão para MT4 Versão demo + descrição detalhada Pare de perder dinheiro por causa das emoções! É hora de confiar a gestão de risco a um algoritmo profissional. Imagine a situação: o mercado se move rapidamente contra a sua posição enquanto você está dormindo, trabalhando ou passando tempo com a família. História comum? Com o Auto Risk Manager Pro — nunca mais! Vantagens: Abordagem revolucionária para gestão de
    Risk Manager Pro
    Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
    Utilitários
    Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
    Capital Manager
    Pham Cong Chinh
    Utilitários
    Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
    Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
    Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
    Utilitários
    Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
    ChangePeriod MT5
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    Indicadores
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
    TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    Utilitários
    TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
    FREE
    Close MT5 Script by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    Utilitários
    The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
    FREE
    Live Price With PNL
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilitários
    INDICADOR DE PREÇO AO VIVO E LUCRO TOTAL PERFEITO PARA TRADING AO VIVO E COMPARTILHAMENTO DE TELA Projetado especificamente para day traders, scalpers e sessões de trading em transmissão ao vivo Este indicador profissional fornece exibição de preços em tempo real e rastreamento abrangente de lucros diretamente no seu gráfico - essencial para trading de alta frequência e transmissões de trading ao vivo. RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS EXIBIÇÃO DE PREÇO EM TEMPO REAL Atualizações de preço bid ao vivo a cada
    FREE
    Smart EA Summary
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Utilitários
    Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
    One Click Trader MT5 Real
    Andrzej Pierz
    Utilitários
    One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
    Pro Trader Assistant
    Nobert Mazunze
    Utilitários
    Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
    VR MultiPrice Analysis MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Utilitários
    VR MultiPrice Analysis é um indicador que determina a força de uma moeda num par cambial. Por exemplo, vamos dar uma olhada no par EUR/USD. Como descobrir qual moeda nesse par atualmente é fraca, e qual é forte? A maneira mais simples e confiável de fazer isso é comparar a moeda EUR (euro) em relação a outras moedas, excluindo a moeda USD (dólar americano). Distribuição de forças: Se o euro (EUR) está crescendo em comparação com outras moedas, então isso significa que essa moeda se tornou mais a
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    Utilitários
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    RiskManagerCalc
    Ramadhan Omurana
    Utilitários
    Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
    Microlots Deriv
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    Utilitários
    DERIV MICROLOTES Este painel substitui o Painel tradicional, com o qual você pode inserir micro lotes quando a corretora não permitir que sejam colocados, apenas com a condição de que a corretora ofereça a etapa de Volume menor que o Volume Mínimo. Por exemplo: se o Volume Mínimo for 0,20 e o passo for 0,01, e você quiser colocar 0,02, normalmente não conseguirá, mas esta ferramenta cuidará de gerenciar o envio do pedido para que o pedido aberto permaneça no valor de 0,02. Sugestões para co
    Boom Crash Grid
    Rohan Gupta
    Utilitários
    This EA Can work on any pair and make grids .  Is consistent in working and make comfortable trades. This have SL and TP well defined and Approx amount you need to out a trade too. For any information you can contract the developer .  Please try once and let me know the reviews. this will show how many trades are Open for BUY and SELL at a time and How much PL you are at right now .   
    RiskCopilot
    Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
    Utilitários
    PORTUGUÊS RiskCopilot Utility - Seu Assistente Inteligente de Trading "Veja Seu Risco. Domine Sua Negociação." RiskCopilot Utility é a solução definitiva para gestão de riscos e dimensionamento de posições no MetaTrader 5. Este assistente abrangente de trading fornece cálculos em tempo real, ferramentas avançadas de avaliação de risco e análise profissional sem controlar suas decisões de negociação. Perfeito tanto para traders iniciantes quanto profissionais que buscam gestão precisa de ri
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (579)
    Utilitários
    Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (146)
    Utilitários
    O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (13)
    Utilitários
    Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Utilitários
    Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    Utilitários
    EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.86 (28)
    Utilitários
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Utilitários
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    Utilitários
    Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
    HYT utility
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilitários
    HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    Utilitários
    Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    Utilitários
    DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Utilitários
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
    Patrex pro
    Chioma Obunadike
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilitários
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    News Filter EA
    Rashed Samir
    Utilitários
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
    Risk Manager Pro MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Utilitários
    Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.38 (26)
    Utilitários
    Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (42)
    Utilitários
    Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
    Trading box Technical analysis MT5
    Igor Zizek
    4.96 (24)
    Utilitários
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
    AI Trade Analyzer
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilitários
    O AI Trade Analyzer   é uma ferramenta inteligente de análise de mercado implementada no formato de indicador. O programa visualiza sinais no gráfico e ajuda o trader a avaliar a situação do mercado com base em indicadores técnicos e notícias de fundo. Principais funções: 1. Análise técnica: Suporte para indicadores populares: EMA (curto/longo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Estocástico, ATR, Bandas de Bollinger, Pontos de Pivô, Fibonacci. Identificar tendências, divergências e níveis-chave. 2. Trab
    Trade Assistant 38 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (22)
    Utilitários
    Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
    EasyTrade MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (2)
    Utilitários
    Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
    Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
    Peter Andrew Thomas
    5 (3)
    Utilitários
    Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
    Crypto Charting
    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    5 (4)
    Utilitários
    Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
    Trader Evolution
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    " Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
    Mais do autor
    Auto Stop Loss MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
    Auto Stop Loss
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
    Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicadores
    Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicadores
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilitários
    Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
    Price Alert Line Indicator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicadores
    Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicadores
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário