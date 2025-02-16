Fast Manager MT5

Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes.

Key Features:

  • One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sell, Break-even, and Close All buttons directly from your chart.

  • Automatic Risk Management: Instantly applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade.

  • Auto Break-Even: Automatically secures your profit by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (plus a defined offset) once the trade moves in your favor.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Maximize your gains with a Trailing Stop that includes a "Start" parameter, activating only after the trade has moved a specific distance.




    Input-Settings:

    ------ Money Management ------ 
    - Lot Size: for buy and sell buttons.

    ------ Trade Management ------ 
    - Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
    - Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.

    ------ Break-even Settings ------ 
    - Auto Break-even: If set to "true," the Stop Loss will automatically adjust to break-even; if set to "false," you can use the Breakeven button on the chart to manually move the stop to break-even at any time.
    - Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
    - Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.

    ------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
    - Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
    - Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
    - Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.
    - Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.

    ------ Magic Number ------ 

    - Magic Number: keep it 0 for manual trading. (If you want this manager to collaborate with an EA, simply replace 0 with your EA's magic number).



    추천 제품
    Binance Spot Live an History Data
    Bahadir Hayiroglu
    3 (1)
    유틸리티
    You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
    Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
    Juan Manuel Scandizzo
    유틸리티
    English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
    Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
    Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
    유틸리티
    Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Orders Executor
    Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
    유틸리티
    Introducing Orders Executor , your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file . This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed. Key Features : **Text File Integration:**     Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simpl
    King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
    Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
    유틸리티
    King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
    Real Time Spread Display Tool
    Yue Wen Wang
    유틸리티
    Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
    Trading Utility
    Tahir Hussain
    유틸리티
    Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
    Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    유틸리티
    Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection , Breaker Block structures , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , and the Unicorn trading methodology . By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules , this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points , delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directl
    EA Manage Emotion
    Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
    유틸리티
    EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
    Symbol Manager for MT5
    Taras Slobodyanik
    5 (3)
    유틸리티
    Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
    Close all with one click
    Jun Xiao
    유틸리티
    이 도구를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 열려 있는 모든 주문을 닫을 수 있습니다. "모두 닫기"를 클릭하기만 하면 됩니다. 수익성 있는 주문만 청산하려면 "수익성 있는 청산" 버튼을 클릭하세요. 클릭한 후 모든 변동 주문이 청산됩니다. 변동 손실이 있는 주문만 종료하려면 "손실 가능 청산" 버튼을 클릭하세요. 클릭한 후 변동 손실이 있는 모든 주문이 종료됩니다. 이 도구는 1년 동안 테스트를 거쳤으며 원클릭 포지션 청산 기능이 매우 완벽합니다. 포지션 청산은 적시에 이루어지며 지연 범위는 작습니다. 물론 지연은 귀하가 속한 지역 및 네트워크 환경과도 관련이 있습니다. 이에 주의하시기 바랍니다. 과거 데이터의 백테스트 과정에서 도구는 더욱 완벽하게 작동했으며 100개의 주문을 모두 마감하는 데 최대 0.495초밖에 걸리지 않았습니다. 실제 거래 과정에서 나의 최대 포지션 주문 수는 26개에 불과했고, 모든 포지션이 청산되는 데 걸리는 시간은 1.28초였습니다.
    HotKey Trade
    Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
    유틸리티
    HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
    Auto risk manager PRO MT5
    Igor Chugay
    유틸리티
    AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: 포렉스 거래에서 당신의 파트너! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — MT4용 버전 데모 버전 + 자세한 설명 감정 때문에 돈을 잃는 것을 멈추세요! 이제 전문가 알고리즘에게 리스크 관리를 맡길 때입니다. 한번 상상해 보세요: 시장이 갑자기 당신의 포지션  으로 움직이는데, 그 순간 당신은 잠을 자거나, 일하거나, 가족과 시간을 보내고 있습니다. 익숙한 이야기인가요? Auto Risk Manager Pro — 더 이상 그렇지 않습니다! 장점 혁신적인 리스크 관리 접근 방식 24/7 자동 자본 보호 당신이 컴퓨터 앞에 없을 때도 작동 정확한 이익 목표 — 필요한 순간에 수익 고정 엄격한 손실 제한 — 치명적인 손실을 차단 멀티통화 지원 — 모든 거래 상품과 호환 차트를 닫아 EA까지 함께 언로드 가능 컨트롤 패널 Control Panel Settings PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray; — 패널 색상
    Risk Manager Pro
    Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
    유틸리티
    Risk Manager Pro is a simple utility that calculates the necessary lots with the risk percentage and the pips of stop loss, before opening positions. The web calculators can be useful in some cases but they are not efficient to open operations in real time. In the trading days, there are few opportunities to open positions and when the opportunity arises, the seconds make the difference. This is not possible with conventional web calculators, since to calculate the size of an operation regarding
    Capital Manager
    Pham Cong Chinh
    유틸리티
    Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
    Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
    Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
    유틸리티
    Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
    ChangePeriod MT5
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    지표
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
    Close MT5 Script by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    유틸리티
    The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
    FREE
    Live Price With PNL
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    유틸리티
    실시간 가격 및 총 수익 표시 지표 라이브 트레이딩 및 화면 공유에 완벽 데이 트레이더, 스캘퍼 및 라이브 스트림 트레이딩 세션을 위해 특별히 설계됨 이 전문 지표는 차트에서 직접 실시간 가격 표시와 포괄적인 수익 추적을 제공합니다 - 고빈도 거래 및 라이브 트레이딩 방송에 필수적입니다. 주요 기능 실시간 가격 표시 매초 라이브 매수 가격 업데이트 모든 심볼 유형에 대한 전문적 형식화 귀금속을 위한 특별 골드/XAU 형식화 화면 공유에 완벽한 대형 명확한 표시 데이 트레이딩 결정을 위한 즉시 가격 업데이트 포괄적 수익 추적 트레이딩 히스토리로부터의 계좌 총 수익 거래 종료 시 실시간 수익 업데이트 사용자 정의 추가 수익 금액 수수료 및 스왑 포함 플러스/마이너스 지표가 있는 전문적 수익 형식화 성능 최적화 스마트 캐싱 시스템 - 최소 CPU 사용 1초 업데이트 간격 - 번개처럼 빠름 효율적인 타이머 기반 업데이트 실시간 거래 모니터링 전문적 오류 처리 고급 사용자 정의 조정 가능한
    FREE
    Smart EA Summary
    Abderrahmane Benali
    유틸리티
    Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
    One Click Trader MT5 Real
    Andrzej Pierz
    유틸리티
    One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
    Pro Trader Assistant
    Nobert Mazunze
    유틸리티
    Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
    VR MultiPrice Analysis MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    유틸리티
    VR MultiPrice Analysis - 통화쌍에서 통화의 강도를 결정하는 지표. EUR/USD 쌍을 예로 들어보자. 어떤 통화가 현재 약하고 어떤 통화가 강한지 어떻게 판단하는가? 가장 쉽고 신뢰할 수 있는 방법은 EUR를 USD를 제외한 다른 통화와 비교하는 것입니다. 전력 분배 옵션: EUR은 다른 통화에 대해 상승하고 있습니다. 이는 통화가 거래자와 투자자에게 더 매력적이 되거나 좋은 소식이 나왔다는 신호입니다. EUR은 다른 통화에 대해 하락합니다. 이것은 대부분의 거래자와 투자자가 EUR를 없애고 다른 통화를 구매하거나 나쁜 소식이 나왔다는 신호입니다. 이 표시기는 통화마다 다른 가치를 보여준다 - 이것은 유로화시장의 불확실성의 신호 유럽연합화폐(유로화)에 대해 이야기하자면, 이 지표는 미국 달러화를 다른 화폐들과 연결하여 분석합니다. 그 결과 VR MultiPrice Analysis을 사용하면 트레이더는 EUR/USD 통화 쌍의 합성 분석을 받아 전체 통화 쌍의 전체
    DrawDown Limiter
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (20)
    유틸리티
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    RiskManagerCalc
    Ramadhan Omurana
    유틸리티
    Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
    Microlots Deriv
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    유틸리티
    파생 마이크로 이 패널은 브로커가 최소 볼륨 미만의 볼륨 단계를 제공하는 조건에서만 브로커가 배치를 허용하지 않을 때 마이크로 로트를 입력할 수 있는 기존 패널을 대체합니다. 예를 들어: 최소 거래량이 0.20이고 단계가 0.01이고 0.02를 입력하려는 경우 일반적으로 할 수 없지만 이 도구는 미결 주문이 현재 상태로 유지되도록 주문 전송을 관리합니다. 0.02의 값. 이 도구를 보완하기 위한 제안을 환영합니다. 파생 마이크로 이 패널은 브로커가 최소 볼륨 미만의 볼륨 단계를 제공하는 조건에서만 브로커가 배치를 허용하지 않을 때 마이크로 로트를 입력할 수 있는 기존 패널을 대체합니다. 예를 들어: 최소 거래량이 0.20이고 단계가 0.01이고 0.02를 입력하려는 경우 일반적으로 할 수 없지만 이 도구는 미결 주문이 현재 상태로 유지되도록 주문 전송을 관리합니다. 0.02의 값. 이 도구를 보완하기 위한 제안을 환영합니다.
    Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
    PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
    유틸리티
    피닉스 매직 넘버 대시보드 (MT5) MetaTrader 5용 실시간 다중 EA 모니터링 대시보드. 매직 넘버를 사용하여 여러 전문가 자문(EA)을 동시에 추적하며, 각 전략별 실시간 오픈 및 클로즈된 손익을 표시합니다. 목적 통합된 감독 없이 여러 전문가 자문(EA)을 실행하면 위험, 성과 및 노출에 사각지대가 발생합니다. EA를 개별적으로 모니터링하면 시간이 낭비되고 드로다운 또는 무음 실패를 놓칠 가능성이 높아집니다. 피닉스 매직 넘버 대시보드는 계좌의 오픈 포지션과 거래 내역을 스캔하여 활성 매직 넘버를 자동으로 감지합니다. 각 EA별 실시간 손익, 통합 포트폴리오 총계, 활성/비활성 상태 표시기를 표시합니다. 자동 감지 또는 수동 설정을 통해 5~15개 EA를 지원합니다. 설치 방법 MQL5 마켓에서 다운로드하여 차트에 부착하세요. 대시보드는 자동 EA 감지와 함께 즉시 표시됩니다. 요구 사항 MetaTrader 5 빌드 3280 이상. 커스텀 인디케이터입니다
    FREE
    Boom Crash Grid
    Rohan Gupta
    유틸리티
    This EA Can work on any pair and make grids .  Is consistent in working and make comfortable trades. This have SL and TP well defined and Approx amount you need to out a trade too. For any information you can contract the developer .  Please try once and let me know the reviews. this will show how many trades are Open for BUY and SELL at a time and How much PL you are at right now .   
    RiskCopilot
    Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
    유틸리티
    한국어 RiskCopilot Utility - 당신의 지능형 거래 어시스턴트 "위험을 보고, 거래를 마스터하세요." RiskCopilot Utility는 MetaTrader 5를 위한 궁극적인 위험 관리 및 포지션 사이징 솔루션입니다. 이 포괄적인 거래 어시스턴트는 실시간 계산, 고급 위험 평가 도구, 전문적인 거래 분석을 제공하면서 귀하의 거래 결정을 통제하지 않습니다. 모든 자산 클래스에서 정확한 위험 관리를 추구하는 초보자와 전문 트레이더 모두에게 완벽합니다. 당신은 전략에 집중하고, 우리는 계산을 처리합니다. 주요 기능: 지능형 포지션 사이징 : 사용자 정의 가능한 위험 비율과 계좌 잔액을 기반으로 한 자동 계산 다중 통화 지원 : USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF 및 기타 주요 통화 스프레드 모니터링 시스템 : 다양한 상품에 대한 적응형 한계를 가진 지능형 필터링 실시간 시장 정보 : 캔들 타이머, 시장 상태, 현지 시간 및 서버 시간
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    유틸리티
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    유틸리티
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
    Runwise Limited
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    유틸리티
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    Mentfx Mmanage mt5
    Anton Jere Calmes
    4.25 (8)
    유틸리티
    The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
    Discord Signal Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (3)
    유틸리티
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    Gold instrument scanner MT5
    Mei Lan Tang
    유틸리티
    Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
    HYT utility
    Sergey Batudayev
    유틸리티
    HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
    Live Forex Signals MT5
    Denis Nikolaev
    유틸리티
    Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
    Gann Model Forecast MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    유틸리티
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    ManHedger MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.8 (5)
    유틸리티
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
    DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    유틸리티
    DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
    Easy Strategy Builder 5
    Gheis Mohammadi
    5 (4)
    유틸리티
    The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
    GRat Crypto
    Ivan Titov
    4.5 (2)
    유틸리티
    Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
    FTMO Protector 8
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    유틸리티
    PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (10)
    유틸리티
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    유틸리티
    Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
    The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
    Maurice Tusche
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
    Trading Chaos Expert
    Gennadiy Stanilevych
    5 (11)
    유틸리티
    This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
    Best Renko Chart Generator
    Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
    AI Trading Station MT5
    Andrey Barinov
    유틸리티
    Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
    ClusterSecond
    Rafil Nurmukhametov
    4.78 (32)
    유틸리티
    The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
    GT Trade Manager
    Alexander Martin Koenig
    유틸리티
    This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
    Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
    Daniele Bonann
    유틸리티
    Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
    FiboPlusWaves MT5
    Sergey Malysh
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    유틸리티
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    ForexSource Dashboard
    Adnan Abdul Rehman
    유틸리티
    This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames . Divergent Bar Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type ) Order Block Inside Bars  Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close  Imbalance Finder Scalping Currency Strength Meter Momentum candles VSA Setups Much more  See for your self Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanreh
    TradePad
    Ruslan Khasanov
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    TradePad는 수동 및 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 도구입니다. 여러 거래 상품에 대한 빠른 거래 작업과 포지션 제어를 위한 간단한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 주의, 이 애플리케이션은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! 데모 계정을 위한 애플리케이션의 평가판과 모든 도구에 대한 설명 애플리케이션 인터페이스는 고해상도 모니터에 맞게 조정되었으며 간단하고 직관적입니다. 편안한 작업을 위해 트레이더에게 다음과 같은 도구 세트가 제공됩니다. 거래 작업 관리, 메인 차트 기간 간 전환, TradePad 상품 간 전환을 위한 핫키 관리자; 포지션을 개설하거나 보류 주문을 설정할 때 하락 위험을 평가하고 잠재적 이익을 계산하기 위한 거래 수준 표시 도구; 여러 거래 심볼을 시각적으로 모니터링하고 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 거래 신호를 수신하기 위한 MultiCharts 도구. 편의를 위해 거래 쌍 세트를 구성하여 여러 시간대의 가격을 모니터링하고 다중 통화 거래를 수행할 수 있습니다. 확장된 HTML
    News Trader Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    유틸리티
    News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    지표
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
    Auto Stop Loss MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
    Auto Stop Loss
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
    Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    지표
    Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    지표
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    유틸리티
    Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
    Price Alert Line Indicator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    지표
    Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변