Smart trail sl Pro

Here is your fully updated, high-converting product description layout. It has been completely re-written to weave in all of your new pro-tier features—the on-chart control panel, the percentage-based partial take-profit matrix, the timeframe global persistence caching, and crystal-clear Buy/Sell multi-mode execution math.

Short Description (Max 190 c

Full Description

Smart Trail SL Pro is the ultimate institutional-grade risk, capital preservation, and trade management utility engineered specifically for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). While the standard version locked you into fixed parameters, the Pro Version hands you absolute, surgical control over your protection matrix and profit-taking rules.

Whether you trade manually or utilize third-party Expert Advisors, Smart Trail SL Pro operates as your automated risk manager. It continuously monitors your account, intercepts open market orders, applies structural safety cushions, liquidates volume to bank cash, and dynamically traps profits behind advancing trends.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Asset Optimized: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD), but fully adaptable to any instrument.

  • Execution: Real-time, ultra-low latency tick tracking.

In-Depth Input Parameters Explained

Group 1: Core Mode Selector

  • Initial Core Mode Default ( InpUseAttackMode ): Sets the core engine's startup behavior. Set to true to default to the aggressive milestone-snapping algorithm. Set to false to activate the protective Standard Mode. (Note: This can be overridden live on your chart using the dashboard panel).

  • Display Interactive Visual Chart Dashboard Panel ( InpShowPanel ): Toggles the visibility of the visual on-chart dashboard. Set to true for instant one-click mode switching. Set to false for an ultra-clean, distraction-free charting workspace.

Group 2: Attack Mode Parameters (Aggressive Trend Capturing)

  • Attack Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpAttackInitialSL ): The cash distance from your entry price where the initial protective Stop Loss is automatically placed (e.g., 5.00 = $5.00 protection cushion).

  • Attack Milestone Step Increment ($) ( InpAttackStepSize ): The exact distance the market must travel in your favor to trigger a Stop Loss "snap" adjustment (e.g., 1.00 = locks profit tightly at every $1.00 move).

Group 3: Standard Mode Parameters (Classic Trade & Volume Preservation)

  • Standard Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpStandardInitialSL ): The protective Stop Loss distance applied upon trade opening when Attack Mode is disabled (Default: 10.00 = $10.00).

  • Standard Mode: Enable Breakeven Feature ( InpUseStandardBE ): Toggles the secure breakeven module.

  • Standard Mode: Profit needed to trigger BE ($) ( InpStandardBETrigger ): The exact price movement required in your favor to activate the breakeven engine and trigger your partial close (Default: 3.00 = $3.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Profit to lock in at BE ($) ( InpStandardBEProfit ): The net profit added past your entry price to safely clear broker commission/spread when snapping to breakeven (Default: 0.50 = secures +$0.50).

  • Standard Mode: Partial Close Volume at BE ( InpPartialPercent ): Select your automatic profit-taking scale-out structure the exact millisecond Breakeven is triggered. Choose between Disabled (0%), 25%, 50%, or 75% partial volume liquidation.

  • Standard Mode: Move SL only at every X milestone ($) ( InpStandardStepSize ): Establishes the profit milestone spacing for subsequent classic trailing (Default: 2.00 = calculates adjustments every $2.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Distance behind milestone line ($) ( InpStandardTrailDist ): The breathing room cushion maintained behind your active profit milestone line, letting Gold fluctuate safely without premature stopped-out cutoffs (Default: 2.00 = trails $2.00 behind the line).

Group 4: Filter & Safety Settings

  • Manage Specific Magic Number ( InpTargetMagicNumber ): Controls trade targeting. Set to 0 to automatically manage all manual trades. Set to any specific ticket number (e.g., 12345) to strictly manage positions generated by a specific external EA.

  • Only Manage Chart Symbol ( InpCurrentSymbolOnly ): Set to true (Highly Recommended) to strictly handle trades matching the current chart symbol. Set to false to manage all open account symbols simultaneously.

Pro Feature Highlight: The Interactive Dashboard & Memory Cache

  1. Top-Center On-Chart Panel: The utility draws a beautiful, clickable control panel directly on your screen. It is mathematically calculated to anchor itself precisely at the top-center of your chart, completely eliminating any visual overlapping conflicts with MT5's native One-Click Buy/Sell panels. Click [Attack Mode] or [Standard Mode] to change your global management style instantly in real-time.

  2. Timeframe Persistence Caching Engine: Unlike basic utilities that reset to their default parameters when a chart updates, Smart Trail SL Pro utilizes the MT5 terminal's permanent global memory cache. You can flip your chart from M5 to M15, Hourly, Daily, or Weekly timeframes, and the EA will flawlessly remember whichever mode you selected on your panel, completely preserving your live trading state.

Advanced Multi-Mode Execution Math

1. ATTACK MODE MECHANICS

Optimized for high-velocity momentum breakouts and tight trend trapping. The EA pushes your SL directly onto the achieved milestone floor.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2395.00 ($2400.00 - $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market rallies to $2401.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly "snaps" to your exact milestone line: $2401.00. Your risk is entirely eliminated, and a $1.00 profit is locked in.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market continues upward to $2402.50. The utility locks onto the next complete dollar floor milestone and snaps the Stop Loss tightly to $2402.00.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2405.00 ($2400.00 + $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market drops to $2399.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly snaps down to $2399.00.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market drops further to $2398.00. The Stop Loss snaps down to $2398.00.

2. STANDARD MODE MECHANICS (With Breakeven Partial Profit Taking)

Optimized for institutional scale-outs and swing tracking. It enforces a flawless, strict chronological order of operations: Initial Protection $\rightarrow$ Partial Take-Profit Scale-Out $\rightarrow$ Breakeven Locking $\rightarrow$ Stepping Trailing Engine Activation.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is automatically deployed deep at $2390.00 ($2400.00 - $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price rallies up and touches $2403.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger perfectly). The Pro engine instantly executes a split-second partial close of 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at the market price, banking guaranteed cash directly into your account balance.

    • The Breakeven Lock: Simultaneously, the EA modifies the remaining 0.50 Lots and snaps the Stop Loss from the deep negative zone up to $2400.50 (Entry + $0.50 profit cushion). Your risk on the remaining position is now zero.

    • Trailing Activation: The trailing engine is now officially unlocked. The price jumps up to $2404.00 (Hits the next $4.00 milestone line). The trailing math kicks in: Milestone ($4.00) - Trail Distance ($2.00) = $2.00 trailing profit. The Stop Loss gracefully glides up to $2402.00, protecting your remaining trade while leaving a stable $2.00 cushion for Gold's natural volatility.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is deployed at $2410.00 ($2400.00 + $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price drops to $2397.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger). The Pro engine liquidates 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at market to bank immediate cash.

    • The Breakeven Lock: The Stop Loss on the remaining 0.50 Lots is instantly dropped down to lock in tightly at $2399.50 (Entry - $0.50 profit cushion).

    • Trailing Activation: The price falls further to $2396.00 (Hits the $4.00 milestone drop line). The trailing engine calculates the milestone cushion, and the Stop Loss is adjusted downward to $2398.00, systematically locking in more profit.

Remote Cross-Platform & VPS Capabilities

  • Mobile Synergy: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Mobile App. Execute your market setups from your iOS or Android phone anywhere in the world. As long as your mobile app is connected to the same account running your desktop platform, Smart Trail SL Pro instantly assumes management of the trade.

  • Infrastructure Requirement: This EA processes real-time broker streams on every single price update. To keep protections active, your hardware must remain powered on with sleep/hibernate modes turned off. For absolute corporate safety, deploying the EA onto an MQL5 VPS or external Virtual Private Server is highly recommended to guarantee flawless 24/7 protection even with your computer turned off.

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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
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Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
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Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
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5 (1)
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
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5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
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5 (1)
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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
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Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
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ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
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