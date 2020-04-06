Ict Silver Bullet PF

ICT Silver Bullet

The Result of Years of Expertise in Algorithmic Trading

After years of refining strategies based on the ICT Silver Bullet, I decided to automate them to seize market opportunities with unparalleled precision. This EA is not just another trading robot—it is designed to mimic the decision-making process of an experienced trader while integrating advanced randomization for enhanced adaptability to market conditions and brokers.

Through collaboration with an expert programmer, we spent months testing and optimizing every parameter to create a high-performance and secure system. The goal? To replicate the rigor and  efficiency of the ICT Silver Bullet while incorporating precise risk control and dynamic flexibility.

Trading Strategy

The ICT Silver Bullet EA is designed to identify and exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVG) using a price action and market structure-based approach. It operates within a strict framework where each trade is validated by specific conditions, minimizing false signals and optimizing entries.

The algorithm continuously monitors multiple factors before opening a position:

  • Minimum FVG size – A key filter to avoid weak signals
  • Entry based on a precise FVG percentage – Adjustable and randomized for enhanced discretion
  • Market structure – Identifies highs and lows to validate entries
  • Dynamic SL/TP management – Adjusted based on volatility and market context
  • Optimized trading sessions – Specific time periods to avoid erratic movements
  • News filtering – Protection against high-impact economic events

The EA adapts to market conditions through an advanced randomization system, adjusting entry, SL, TP, and risk management intelligently.


Available Trading Modes

Standard Mode (Recommended for All Traders)

  •  Dynamic risk management (0.5% per trade, adjustable)
  •  Fixed stop-loss and take-profit with built-in randomization
  •  Break-even and trailing stop features
  • Automated capital management

Advanced Mode (For Experienced Traders)

  •  Variable lot size based on ATR or fixed risk
  •  Multiple trading sessions with optimized opening and closing times
  •  Option to activate a semi-automated approach

Security & Risk Management

  • Drawdown Protection – The EA includes an Equity Protector to limit daily and monthly losses.
  • Auto Stop Trading – The EA suspends operations when a drawdown threshold is reached to prevent excessive losses.
  • News Filtering – The EA halts trading before and after major economic announcements to avoid excessive volatility.
  • Intelligent Randomization – Slight adjustments to entry and risk parameters help avoid broker detection.

Technical Requirements

  • Trading Pairs: Mainly EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NAS100, but adaptable to other assets after backtesting.
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000
  • Suggested Leverage: At least 1:100
  • ECN Account Recommended: Lower spreads for precise entries
  • VPS Recommended: Low latency for optimal execution

Why Choose ICT Silver Bullet EA?

✔️Built on a Proven Strategy – Inspired by the ICT Silver Bullet
✔️Advanced Randomization – Designed to avoid broker detection
✔️Optimized Entries & Exits – Intelligent trade management
✔️Strict Capital Protection – Secures profits and limits losses
✔️Continuous Updates – Adapts to real-time market conditions 

✔️ Parameter For ICT Silver Bullet : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GuBHA1viywT_Ay5ybWKNRrdt7p0pul-W?usp=drive_link



Рекомендуем также
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Эксперты
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
Эксперты
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Эксперты
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Эксперты
XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $200 In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide  real, reliable trading tools . The  XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI  is a  robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor . It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works. Trading Approach Multi-system logic Mean reversion strategies Diversification Intraday trading Strategy This EA is ful
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Эксперты
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Эксперты
ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Stoploss hunter
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Эксперты
Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional. SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.  6 copy out of 10 are Left  at  $3000! Next price -->   $4100 Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years. Supported Config:    Pair : EURUSD   Period : 1H(5M, 1
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
Эксперты
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Эксперты
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Эксперты
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — это многофункциональный робот для активного трейдинга на самых востребованных финансовых инструментах, включая популярные валютные пары (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), золото (XAU/USD), нефть (Brent, WTI) и криптовалюты (BTC, ETH, LTC и прочие). В основе алгоритма лежит модернизированная версия скользящей средней Hull (HMA), которая даёт более чёткие сигналы по сравнению с классическими Moving Average. Советник гибко реагирует на краткосрочные ценовые колебани
Smart GoldDigger
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Эксперты
Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Эксперты
Ay XAUUSD Expert Автоматизированный трендовый советник для золота на M15｜Стабильный скальпинг и дейтрейдинг Новый стандарт автоторговли золотом! Высокоточная идентификация тренда × стабильная прибыльная логика × устойчивая восходящая кривая! “Ay XAUUSD Expert” — это высокоэффективный трендовый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15. Оснащён уникальным алгоритмом, устойчивым к волатильности и резким движениям рынка. <Основные характеристики> Советник для XAUUSD, работаю
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Эксперты
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven будет работать по специальной цене до 8 декабря 2025 года. Этот советник адаптируется к любому активу. Он универсален. Multi-Asset Scalper EA — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5 и предназначенная для скальпинга нескольких активов одновременно. Версия 8.2 включает в себя технологию многотаймфреймовых сигналов с тройным подтверждением и интегрированным управлением рисками. Техническая архитектура
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв