Ict Silver Bullet PF

ICT Silver Bullet

The Result of Years of Expertise in Algorithmic Trading

After years of refining strategies based on the ICT Silver Bullet, I decided to automate them to seize market opportunities with unparalleled precision. This EA is not just another trading robot—it is designed to mimic the decision-making process of an experienced trader while integrating advanced randomization for enhanced adaptability to market conditions and brokers.

Through collaboration with an expert programmer, we spent months testing and optimizing every parameter to create a high-performance and secure system. The goal? To replicate the rigor and  efficiency of the ICT Silver Bullet while incorporating precise risk control and dynamic flexibility.

Trading Strategy

The ICT Silver Bullet EA is designed to identify and exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVG) using a price action and market structure-based approach. It operates within a strict framework where each trade is validated by specific conditions, minimizing false signals and optimizing entries.

The algorithm continuously monitors multiple factors before opening a position:

  • Minimum FVG size – A key filter to avoid weak signals
  • Entry based on a precise FVG percentage – Adjustable and randomized for enhanced discretion
  • Market structure – Identifies highs and lows to validate entries
  • Dynamic SL/TP management – Adjusted based on volatility and market context
  • Optimized trading sessions – Specific time periods to avoid erratic movements
  • News filtering – Protection against high-impact economic events

The EA adapts to market conditions through an advanced randomization system, adjusting entry, SL, TP, and risk management intelligently.


Available Trading Modes

Standard Mode (Recommended for All Traders)

  •  Dynamic risk management (0.5% per trade, adjustable)
  •  Fixed stop-loss and take-profit with built-in randomization
  •  Break-even and trailing stop features
  • Automated capital management

Advanced Mode (For Experienced Traders)

  •  Variable lot size based on ATR or fixed risk
  •  Multiple trading sessions with optimized opening and closing times
  •  Option to activate a semi-automated approach

Security & Risk Management

  • Drawdown Protection – The EA includes an Equity Protector to limit daily and monthly losses.
  • Auto Stop Trading – The EA suspends operations when a drawdown threshold is reached to prevent excessive losses.
  • News Filtering – The EA halts trading before and after major economic announcements to avoid excessive volatility.
  • Intelligent Randomization – Slight adjustments to entry and risk parameters help avoid broker detection.

Technical Requirements

  • Trading Pairs: Mainly EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NAS100, but adaptable to other assets after backtesting.
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000
  • Suggested Leverage: At least 1:100
  • ECN Account Recommended: Lower spreads for precise entries
  • VPS Recommended: Low latency for optimal execution

Why Choose ICT Silver Bullet EA?

✔️Built on a Proven Strategy – Inspired by the ICT Silver Bullet
✔️Advanced Randomization – Designed to avoid broker detection
✔️Optimized Entries & Exits – Intelligent trade management
✔️Strict Capital Protection – Secures profits and limits losses
✔️Continuous Updates – Adapts to real-time market conditions 

✔️ Parameter For ICT Silver Bullet : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GuBHA1viywT_Ay5ybWKNRrdt7p0pul-W?usp=drive_link



