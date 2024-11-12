News Filter EA MT4

5

News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant

News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA, you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features.

MT5 Version

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

To receive the updated user guide and get further support for future updates, please leave a comment in the product section. This helps us identify buyers. Thank you!

KEY FEATURES

  • The News Filter EA pauses your expert advisor for a set period before and after the news event, preventing new trades from opening. Once the specified time has passed, your expert advisor will automatically resume trading.
  • The EA supports running multiple experts on different symbols. You can manage as many EAs as you like with the News Filter EA.
  • Supports two news sources: ForexFactory.com and Investing.com.
  • News events displayed directly on the chart.
With the News Filter EA:
  • Close open positions before the news release.
  • Close only profitable positions before the news release.
  • Cancel pending orders before the news release.
  • Set your preferred trading sessions.
  • Set your preferred trading days.
  • Set your preferred trading hours.
  • Manage your account's maximum loss: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account loss reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum daily loss: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily loss reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum profit: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account profit reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum daily profit: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account daily profit reaches a certain limit.
  • Manage your account's maximum drawdown: Stopping the robot and closing orders if the account DD reaches a certain limit.

In strategy tester mode, only the panel will be visible since it’s not possible to access news data during backtesting.

Setup:

  • Open two charts: Run the News Filter EA on one chart and your main EA on the other.
  • If you’re running multiple experts, increase the number of managed experts in the input settings.
  • The chart running the News Filter EA should be the first one, while the rest of your charts should be the second, third, etc., in MetaTrader.
  • In the input settings, specify the times your expert should avoid trading before and after news events.
  • Select the news impact level (Low, Medium, High) from the input settings.
  • Click on the News Filter button to activate the news filter for your main expert.
  • To close/remove orders before the news, you need to enable these items from the input.
  • Other features such as trading hours, trading days, risk management, etc. are disabled by default and must be activated via input to use them.
  • Finally, make sure that the GMT time displayed on the chart is correct.

Note: To display news on the chart, use the News Display button. Hover your mouse over the lines to view the detailed information about the news.

Quantix EA: Trade Smarter, Profit Faster!

Quantix EA, is now available.

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment to receive the installation manual.

I welcome any suggestions that could help enhance the expert advisor.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:


Отзывы 9
MehdiSoleil
203
MehdiSoleil 2025.12.14 09:39 
 

This news filter works very well. Easy to use.

Proximus Optimus
59
Proximus Optimus 2025.10.13 07:17 
 

Hi, Fantastic EA! The setup is simple, performance is spot-on, and Rashed’s quick and friendly support makes the whole experience even better. Highly recommended!

marksniper2
44
marksniper2 2025.09.26 09:20 
 

Excellent Filter and excellent support with prompt replies.

Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Taranus - многофункциональный советник, универсальный помощник трейдера, предназначен для работы под контролем трейдера. Советник обладает большим набором инструментов и может работать: по индикаторам, по торговым уровням, по трендовым линиям, по стратегии мартингейла, торговать на новостях. Имеет: несколько фильтров для определения тренда, многоуровневую систему управления риском, виртуальный стоп лосс, универсальный трейлинг стоп, может работать с любым типом ордеров. Сет файлы и руководство к
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Утилиты
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Утилиты
ТОРГОВЫЙ КОПИР - ПАРОЛЬ ИНВЕСТОРА - КОПИРОВАТЬ ТОРГОВЛЮ - КРОСС-ПЛАТФОРМА MT4 x MT5 Примечание. Вам понадобится «Mirror Copier Master» в основной учетной записи, за которой будет следовать клиентская учетная запись, и «Mirror Copier Client» в клиентской учетной записи, которая будет следовать за основной учетной записью. Блоги: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897. КАК ЭТО РАБОТАЕТ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M Версия МТ4 Мастер: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Эксперты
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
