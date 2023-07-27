ManHedger MT4

5

THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT.

Manual & Test Version

Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING and watching my video about it.

Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version!

MT5 Version

I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA.

With this Expert Advisor, you can:

  • Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets.
  • Create Grid trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets.
  • Place orders easily and clearly.
  • Display your trades/strategies on the chart.
  • Display your Take Profits/Stop Losses as a percentage.
  • Display volume in monetary amount.
  • Use Trailing StopLoss and Riskreward ratios.
  • Manage your open trades & pending orders
  • Limit your Drawdown & Profits
  • Create Hedging Strategies
  • Open trades with partial takeprofits
  • Open trades with automatic breakeven

This tool has helped me solve many of my own problems, and now I'm trying to help others as well. It can function as both a trade manager and a trading bot at the same time.

The trading strategy I use this utility for is based on the following idea: Most people lose trading forex. Betting against the sentiment with grid strategies seemed to be a profitable strategy for me. Zone Recovery strategies excel at trending market conditions. This is a huge advantage, because predicting direction is much harder than predicting high volatility. Initialising Zone Recovery strategies before news events is another key element of my personal trading strategy.

My advice for using the product:
  • When interpreting zone recovery or grid strategies, it is advisable to set a risk much higher than the gain, with a recommended Risk-Reward ratio of at least 15:1.
  • When changing the gain or risk of a running strategy, it is not recommended to set a much higher gain or a much lower risk, as it may have negative effects on the well-calculated strategies.
  • I do not recommend running zone recovery and grid strategies at the same time on the same security.
  • Setting the EA for the same securities multiple times with the same magic numbers may result in unexpected errors. (The EA distinguishes other EAs with the help of symbols and magic numbers).
  • I do not recommend using the grid strategy with an Orderstep or Density set too high, as the starting order may be too small.
  • I recommend using the EA for securities which have the account currency as either the base or margin currency.
  • With price changing the size of a lot in your base currency may change, re-enter the volume if you are calculating in monetary amount.
  • Don't remove Expert/close chart/close MetaTrader, when a strategy is running.
  • If the Balance is 0 the Expert won't work.

If you encounter any issues or have any feedback, recommendations, or questions regarding the program, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am committed to addressing any concerns and fulfilling your requirements to ensure the best possible experience with the product.


I'm constantly trying to improve this product and new versions can be expected.

I hope I could be of assistance, and that you will find this utility useful.

Отзывы 6
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2024.03.23 08:22 
 

A promising utility. I really like it; all my respect to the writer. Very well thought out and developed. Keep it up. Thank you very much.

New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Библиотеки
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Эксперты
GoldenTrend    — это высокочастотный скальпирующий советник нового поколения, разработанный для извлечения прибыли из самых малых движений рынка. Используя передовые алгоритмы анализа ценового действия и объемов, он открывает десятки высокоточных сделок в день с минимальным риском. Почему  GoldenTrend   ? Монитор на MyFxBook_com/members/alsych/goldentrend-cent/11735858                                          /members/alsych/goldentrend-2/11730953                                          /member
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Эксперты
Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Эксперты
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Многофункциональный торговый ассистент Более 66 инструментов для анализа, управления и автоматизации торговли в одном окне. Ассистент объединяет управление рисками, ордерами, позициями и анализ рынка в едином интерфейсе. Подходит для всех рынков — форекс, акции, криптовалюты, индексы и металлы. Почему трейдеры выбирают эту утилиту Мгновенное открытие и управление сделками в один клик Автоматический расчёт лота и риска Умные ордера: сетка, OCO, скрытые и виртуальные
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
EnkiSoft Trade Clone
Ritter Jozsef
Утилиты
Trade Clone MT4 EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT5  version download here With  Trade Clone EA  you can trade on multiple  MetaTrader 4  and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and you can
