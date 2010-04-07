NextGen Trade Manager AI

Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF!

Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading.


Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency.

  • Test It Risk-Free in the MT4 Strategy Tester
    Download the demo version to unlock paper trading functionality. It’s the perfect way to practice your execution, test your risk management rules, and refine your strategies in a safe, simulated environment before going live.

For a complete user manual and step-by-step guide, please visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764217

Key Advantages:

  •  Trade in a Flash: Execute orders, set stops, and close positions with a single click.

  •  Smarter Risk Management: Automate lot sizing based on fixed risk, account balance, or equity. Validate stops against broker rules effortlessly.

  •  Built-in Protection: Automate Break-Even, activate Trailing Stops, and use partial closes to lock in profits and minimize risk.

  •  Prevent Costly Mistakes: Safety confirmations for market orders and close functions ensure you never close a trade by accident.

  •  Settings That Stick: Your custom panel setup is automatically saved per chart and symbol – a unique feature for a seamless experience.

  •  Master Your Strategy: Compatibility with the Strategy Tester allows for unlimited risk-free practice and strategy refinement.

Detailed Feature List:

  1.  Instant Trade Execution
    One-click trading for BUY and SELL market orders.
    Direct visual feedback for instant execution confirmation.

  2.  Visual Trade Planning
    Drag-and-drop lines to set pending orders (Limit/Stop) directly on the chart.
    Confirm and execute planned trades with a single click when the price is reached.

  3.  Intelligent Risk & Lot Calculation
    Choose from multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed Lots, Money Risk (e.g., $50), or Percentage Risk (e.g., 1% of account balance).
    Automatic validation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels against broker minimums and maximums.

  4.  Advanced Trade Management
    Break-Even (BE): Move Stop Loss to entry price once a predefined profit (in points) is reached.
    Trailing Stop: Activate a dynamic Trailing Stop after the BE level is hit to protect open profits.
    Partial Close: Close 50% (or custom %) of a position with one click. The panel marks positions to prevent multiple partial closures.

  5.  Safe Close Operations
    Options to close All, Only Profitable, or Only Losing trades.
    Mandatory confirmation dialogs prevent accidental closures of multiple positions.

  6.  Customization & Compatibility
    Works on all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto) and timeframes.
    All panel settings and positions are automatically saved per symbol and chart template.

  7.  Strategy Tester Optimized
    Test and practice your trading strategies without risk. The demo version supports manual simulation in the MT4 backtester.

    Why Choose This Trade Manager?

    This tool is designed by a trader for traders. It eliminates the friction of manual trading by replacing slow, clunky MT4 dialogs with a sleek, responsive, and intelligent panel that sits right on your chart. It’s not just a tool; it’s your professional trading assistant that helps you maintain discipline, manage risk automatically, and execute your plan with confidence.


    Important Notes

    • A functional DEMO version is available for download. Test the features in the Free Strategy Tester.

    • For the latest updates, trading tips, and real-world examples, please check my MQL5 Market Profile, News and Blog.

    • Support: I am dedicated to your success. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me through my MQL5 profile.


    Wishing you consistent trading and many green pips!

    Best regards,
    Bernhard
    Рекомендуем также
    Quant Fleet MT4
    Timo Roth
    Эксперты
    Представляем: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! Quant Fleet работает на паре USDJPY, используя пять независимых стратегий для широкой диверсификации. Главное отличие от Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 — наличие шести дополнительных подстратегий, усиливающих общую производительность. Промо при запуске: Цена повысится после продажи первых 20 копий. Публичная группа:   Join Документация и пресеты:   click here Сигнал:   click here Ключевые особенности: Лёгкая установка:   Готов к работе всего за несколько шагов — пер
    Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
    Nicolae Stelian Raiu
    Утилиты
    Heaven Assistant: Упрощение управления MT4 Упростите управление платформой MetaTrader 4 (MT4) с помощью Heaven Assistant . Этот советник (EA) является надежным инструментом, позволяющим контролировать и настраивать ваше торговое окружение эффективно и удобно. Основные характеристики: Открытие нескольких пар: Быстрый доступ к большинству валютных пар, как основных, так и второстепенных, плюс экзотические пары. Возможность открытия индексов, металлов и криптовалют одним кликом. Изменение шаблона:
    Semi Auto Recovery Zone
    Sirinya Pakkaman
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
    Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
    Kevin Peter Abate
    Утилиты
    Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
    FREE
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Утилиты
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Утилиты
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
    Oceania Algo
    Armin Heshmat
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
    Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
    Sirinya Pakkaman
    Утилиты
    Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
    SIA martingale grid and hedging
    Mohammad Siahi
    Утилиты
    This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
    Ping MT4
    Vagif Shabanov
    Утилиты
    Ping: Ваш незаменимый инструмент для надёжной торговли Ваш интернет-провайдер и VPS обещают стабильное соединение, но действительно ли вы можете им доверять? В мире, где каждая миллисекунда имеет значение, медленное или нестабильное соединение может обернуться упущенной прибылью или убытками. Ping позволяет вам:  * Принимать осознанные решения: Наглядно сравнивайте скорость разных VPS-серверов и брокеров, чтобы выбрать самое быстрое и надёжное соединение для вашей стратегии. * Исключить риски: О
    Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
    Mikhail Mitin
    2.6 (5)
    Утилиты
    Отличный   Мультиплатформенный   Копировщик сделок. Сам пользуюсь регулярно на VPS (Копирую из Mt5 в Mt4). Мультиплатформенность: копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 5; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 5. Режимы работы: master   - текущий терминал -   источник  сделок (с него копируются сделки); slave   - текущий терминал -   приемник   сделок (на него копируются сделки). from myself - режим "
    Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
    Jan Bungeroth
    Утилиты
    Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
    Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
    Hong Zhen Zou
    Утилиты
    Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
    All M1 currency pairs
    Damir Duseev
    Утилиты
    Этот скрипт предназначен для автоматического открытия графиков всех доступных форекс пар на платформе MetaTrader 4, а также графика золота (XAUUSD). Скрипт проходит по всем символам, доступным на платформе, определяет, какие из них являются форекс парами, и открывает для них графики на таймфрейме M1 (одна минута). Основные функции: Открытие графика золота: Скрипт автоматически открывает график пары XAUUSD (золото/доллар) при наличии этого символа у вашего брокера. Если символ золота не найден, в
    Breakout Recovery Auto EA
    Sirinya Pakkaman
    Утилиты
    Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
    Close at time
    Yaotang Liu
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Close at time - это очень полезный советник для закрытия определенных позиций в определенное время. В нем также можно настроить дополнительные условия. Закрытие определенных позиций в указанное время. Закрытие определенных прибыльных позиций. Закрытие только определенных длинных сделок. Закрытие только определенных коротких сделок. Закрытие определенных отложенных ордеров. Он полезен поддержки ваших торговых стратегий. Описание параметров magic : магический номер позиций для закрытия. close_tim
    FREE
    Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
    Mehnoosh Karimi
    Утилиты
    Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Утилиты
    Virtual Collider Manual   – торговый робот-помощник со встроенной панелью для ручной торговли, осуществляющий автоматический вывод открываемой трейдером позиции в профит, используя инновационный адаптивный сеточный алгоритм усреднения и адаптивный пирамидинг. Ноу-хау используемого сеточного алгоритма усреднения и пирамидинга торгового робота   Virtual Collider Manual   базируется на полной автоматической адаптации всех характеристик динамически выстраиваемой сетки и пирамиды ордеров под актуальн
    Entry Orders Pro MT4
    Tran Nhat Minh
    Утилиты
    Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
    Exp Swing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.49 (57)
    Эксперты
    Модель известной стратегии Качели (Маятник, Чебурашка) - поочередное открытие отложенных ордеров с увеличенным лотом. Принцип работы стратегии в установке двух противоположных отложенных ордеров, при движении цены в одну сторону срабатывает отложенный ордер, второй ордер увеличивается в размере лота. В нашем советнике есть три типа открытия отложенных ордеров (TypeofTrade) Автооткрытие после установки (Instant opening AutoTrade) Открытие и сопровождение после ручного открытия (Manual opening Ma
    FREE
    Capital management trade assistant expert
    Rahele Rastaghi
    Утилиты
    Capital management trade assistant expert The function of the capital management expert is for positions, this expert helps the user to take Sell and Buy positions without calculating the amount of the lot, it also automatically observes the SL and TP points for the positions and on the price chart It registers, calculates the trading volume according to the balance, automatically considers the reverse position or hedge for the opened positions, of course, optionally, the selection of the SL an
    TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Утилиты
    FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
    FREE
    Realfuwi
    Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
    Эксперты
    Данный советник рекомендуется трейдерам, которые уже имели опыт торговли советниками. Советник использует стратегию мартингейла и регулируется настройками Martin_1 и множителя Martin_2. Преимущество этого советника в том, что он имеет широкий диапазон настроек и может быть настроен вами под собственную торговую стратегию. danny sovetnik recommanduatso traderam, kotorye uje imeli opyt torgovli sovetnikami. sovetnik espolzuet strategy martingale yi reguliruetsa nastrojkami Martin_1 yi mnozitel
    Smart Ruler
    Serhii Shevchuk
    4.83 (6)
    Утилиты
    This tool is designed to measure the distance between two points on a chart and much more. List of measured values:  Distance in points  Profit (with and without spread)  Time difference  Percentage price change  Slope angle  Number of bars (various variations)  Ratio of distance in points to the reference value Features:  Snap to OHLC prices  Automatic color profile setting based on chart background color  Various types of pointers to choose from  Display of values ​​of selected points on th
    Close Order EA MT4
    Iketut Sudiasa
    Утилиты
    This EA will automatically close all open and pending order when profit or loss is reached according to users setting. Profit or loss can be set by percentage or by amount. When inputting amount for loss make sure to put " - " (minus) sign before the amount. The color of text displayed on the chart can be change in the user input. The text position can also be changed: - left top corner - right top corner - left bottom corner - right bottom corner
    MT4 Time Based Auto Close System
    Xin You Lin
    Утилиты
    MT4 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
    Smart EA Summary MT4
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Утилиты
    Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
    HF HistoryDisplay
    Wong Sze Wai
    Утилиты
    This indicator will display current logined mt4 account's orders information of current symbol chart. It also allow import some formated data: 1) MQL5 Signals History CSV file (*.csv) 2) MT4 Account History Statement file (*.htm -> *.txt) *[Next Version] Allow Import data form 'HF HistoryExporter (*.csv)' Sample Data of MQL5 Signals History File Time;Type;Volume;Symbol;Price;S/L;T/P;Time;Price;Commission;Swap;Profit;Comment 2023.12.20 23:00:02;Buy Limit;0.06;EURUSD;1.08994;1.06024;1.09464;202
    ASTA Trade Manager
    Steve Kandio
    Утилиты
    ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
    Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
    Утилиты
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Remote Trade Copier MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.57 (14)
    Утилиты
    Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
    Profrobotrading Channel EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Утилиты
    With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
    Forward Alert To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    4.73 (11)
    Утилиты
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    4 (2)
    Утилиты
    EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
    Intelligent Copier Slave
    Vashim Mazhar
    Утилиты
    This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
    Ultimate Extractor MT4
    Clifton Creath
    Утилиты
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Утилиты
    Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Утилиты
    Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
    Gann Model Forecast
    Kirill Borovskii
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
    ManHedger MT4
    Peter Mueller
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Утилиты
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    Discord To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (4)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Утилиты
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Утилиты
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Утилиты
    Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Утилиты
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
    News Trapper EA
    Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
    4.85 (13)
    Утилиты
    Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
    FiboPlusMultiTF
    Sergey Malysh
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Готовая мультитаймфреймовая торговая система на основе автоматического построения и сопровождения уровней Фибоначчи на продажу и покупку по любому символу. Преимущества Определение направления тренда по 14 индикаторам в комплексе ( Cx ), на экстремумах ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Отображение значений 14 индикаторов, составляющих направление тренда ( Cx ) Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержки и сопротивления, каналов Просмотр варианта уровней Фибоначчи на любом таймфрейме
    Alert Signal Trading MT4
    Trinh Dat
    Утилиты
    The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
    Real AI Assistant
    Sara Sabaghi
    Утилиты
    LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
    Ultimate Trade Copier
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
    Online Accounts Manager MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
    Discord To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (без необходимости использования токена бота или разрешений администратора, прямо на ваш MT4. Он был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество необходимых вам функций. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |   Версия MT
    Reward Multiplier MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
    FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Утилиты
    Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
    FFx Risk Calculator
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Утилиты
    Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
    News Trader Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.38 (16)
    Утилиты
    News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Индикаторы
    В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (657)
    Индикаторы
    В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (489)
    Индикаторы
    СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 31% !!! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и секретную формулу. Всего на ОДНОМ графике он выдает алерты по всем 28 валютным парам. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, ведь вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования! Построенный на новых базовых алгоритмах, он позволяет еще
    Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и секретную формулу. Всего на ОДНОМ графике он выдает алерты по всем 28 валютным парам. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, ведь вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования! Построенный на новых базовых алгоритмах, он позволяет еще проще определять и подт
    My Trades in Pips
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.83 (18)
    Утилиты
    Торговый инструмент, который вы не хотите пропустить. Индикатор отображает все сделки на графике с символом, к которому он привязан. Он отображает количество пунктов в прибыли или убытке. По выбору выводит вертикальную линию через подокна для лучшего анализа. Ознакомьтесь также с PRO-версией здесь: My Trade History PRO https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50206 Также добавляется информация об общем результате сделок в валюте депозита и общем количестве пунктов. Вы можете выбрать показ тольк
    FREE
    Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.54 (48)
    Индикаторы
    В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций наряду с новой формулой. Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume Indicator специализирован для основных 28 пар Forex и работает на всех временных рамках. Это новая формула, которая на одном графике извлекает весь объем валюты (C-Volume) AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD и USD. Это большое преимущество в торг
    TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    3.91 (22)
    Индикаторы
    СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
    My Trade History PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 20% !!! Лучшее решение для новичков и трейдеров-экспертов! Обзор своих сделок - это первый шаг к успешному трейдеру. Успешные трейдеры имеют привычку регулярно анализировать свои торговые результаты. Этот инструмент поможет вам сделать именно это. Процесс анализа будет наиболее эффективным с этим инструментом для отслеживания вашей торговли. Анализируйте свои ручные сделки или сделки вашего советника. Используйте 3 общих вида. Для переключения между ними просто нажмите на кно
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв