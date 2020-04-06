RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot


What Does this bot Do?
The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging.

Here's what it offers!

    Random Trade Direction:
    This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.
    Buy or Sell:  
    The Bot will Randomly Choose
    Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:
    Based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, this EA sets your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) dynamically, adjusting them according to market volatility.
    Scalp, Swing, or Position Trade:
    The EA is highly adaptable to any trading style.
    By simply adjusting the ATR timeframe, you can choose to scalp in shorter timeframes (e.g., M1 or M5), swing trade on medium timeframes (like H1 or H4), or position trade using longer timeframes (such as D1).
    This flexibility allows you to tailor your trading approach to the market conditions and your preferred trading strategy.
    Automatic Position Monitoring:
    With built-in functionality to check for open positions, " RandomPulse " ensures that no trades are executed if there’s an active position, helping to maintain a balanced risk profile.

    Complete Automation!
    Once set up, the EA works entirely on autopilot, freeing you from the complexities of manual trading. No more staring at the charts for hours!
    Market Adaptability:
    The EA is based on a combination of randomness and ATR, making it flexible enough to adapt to all market conditions.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading: Want to enter and exit the market quickly with a scalping strategy? Or perhaps you prefer a longer-term approach with swing or position trades?
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest. 

    Key Features: Fully Automated Trading:
    Set it up once and let the EA handle all your trades.
    Randomized Entry:
    Always trade with a fresh perspective, choosing randomly between buy and sell orders.
    ATR-Based SL/TP:
    Automatically adjust your risk-to-reward ratio based on real-time market volatility.
    Adaptable to Your Trading Style: Scalp, swing, or position trade— just adjust the ATRTimeframe and tailor the EA to your strategy.

Martingale Example (losses increase):

Step 0: 0.1 lots → LOSS → Step 1: 0.2 lots
Step 1: 0.2 lots → LOSS → Step 2: 0.4 lots  
Step 2: 0.4 lots → LOSS → Step 3: 0.8 lots
Step 3: 0.8 lots → WIN/LOSS → **RESET** (MaxSteps=3 reached!)
Next trade: Step 0: 0.1 lots

Anti-Martingale Example (wins increase):

Step 0: 0.1 lots → WIN → Step 1: 0.2 lots
Step 1: 0.2 lots → WIN → Step 2: 0.4 lots  
Step 2: 0.4 lots → WIN → Step 3: 0.8 lots
Step 3: 0.8 lots → WIN/LOSS → **RESET** (MaxSteps=3 reached!)
Next trade: Step 0: 0.1 lots

Steps are configurable 

   How It Works:

    Random Entry: The Bot will wait for the specified period (RandomEntryPeriod) and enter a buy or sell position based on random selection.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading:
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest.

Final Thoughts:

The RandomPulse ATR-Driven Directionless Bot was designed to offer a break from traditional trading, providing a more relaxed and unconventional approach to the markets.

When set to an ATR one-minute timeframe, the bot selects a random direction and executes scalping trades with a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio. After each trade, the EA enforces a RandomEntryPeriod rule, requiring a set number of bars to pass before considering a new entry.(configurable)

    For example:
    On the M1 timeframe, a new trade can only be placed on the next one-minute candle after the previous trade has closed.
    On the H1 timeframe, the bot will wait for the next hourly candle before initiating a new trade.

This mechanism helps prevent overtrading.
If you have any feature requests, feel free to share them in the comments!

Ответ на отзыв