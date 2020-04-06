RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot


RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor!

What Does this bot Do?
The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging.

Here's what it offers!

    Random Trade Direction:
    This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.
    Buy or Sell:  
    The Bot will Randomly Choose
    Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:
    Based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, this EA sets your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) dynamically, adjusting them according to market volatility.
    Scalp, Swing, or Position Trade:
    The EA is highly adaptable to any trading style.
    By simply adjusting the ATR timeframe, you can choose to scalp in shorter timeframes (e.g., M1 or M5), swing trade on medium timeframes (like H1 or H4), or position trade using longer timeframes (such as D1).
    This flexibility allows you to tailor your trading approach to the market conditions and your preferred trading strategy.
    Automatic Position Monitoring:
    With built-in functionality to check for open positions, " RandomPulse " ensures that no trades are executed if there’s an active position, helping to maintain a balanced risk profile.

    Complete Automation!
    Once set up, the EA works entirely on autopilot, freeing you from the complexities of manual trading. No more staring at the charts for hours!
    Market Adaptability:
    The EA is based on a combination of randomness and ATR, making it flexible enough to adapt to all market conditions.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading: Want to enter and exit the market quickly with a scalping strategy? Or perhaps you prefer a longer-term approach with swing or position trades?
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest. 

    Key Features: Fully Automated Trading:
    Set it up once and let the EA handle all your trades.
    Randomized Entry:
    Always trade with a fresh perspective, choosing randomly between buy and sell orders.
    ATR-Based SL/TP:
    Automatically adjust your risk-to-reward ratio based on real-time market volatility.
    Adaptable to Your Trading Style: Scalp, swing, or position trade— just adjust the ATRTimeframe and tailor the EA to your strategy.

Martingale Example (losses increase):

Step 0: 0.1 lots → LOSS → Step 1: 0.2 lots
Step 1: 0.2 lots → LOSS → Step 2: 0.4 lots  
Step 2: 0.4 lots → LOSS → Step 3: 0.8 lots
Step 3: 0.8 lots → WIN/LOSS → **RESET** (MaxSteps=3 reached!)
Next trade: Step 0: 0.1 lots

Anti-Martingale Example (wins increase):

Step 0: 0.1 lots → WIN → Step 1: 0.2 lots
Step 1: 0.2 lots → WIN → Step 2: 0.4 lots  
Step 2: 0.4 lots → WIN → Step 3: 0.8 lots
Step 3: 0.8 lots → WIN/LOSS → **RESET** (MaxSteps=3 reached!)
Next trade: Step 0: 0.1 lots

Steps are configurable 

   How It Works:

    Random Entry: The Bot will wait for the specified period (RandomEntryPeriod) and enter a buy or sell position based on random selection.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading:
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest.

Final Thoughts:

The RandomPulse ATR-Driven Directionless Bot was designed to offer a break from traditional trading, providing a more relaxed and unconventional approach to the markets.

When set to an ATR one-minute timeframe, the bot selects a random direction and executes scalping trades with a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio. After each trade, the EA enforces a RandomEntryPeriod rule, requiring a set number of bars to pass before considering a new entry.(configurable)

    For example:
    On the M1 timeframe, a new trade can only be placed on the next one-minute candle after the previous trade has closed.
    On the H1 timeframe, the bot will wait for the next hourly candle before initiating a new trade.

This mechanism helps prevent overtrading.
If you have any feature requests, feel free to share them in the comments!

作者的更多信息
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
专家
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Magic History
Jason Smith
4 (1)
指标
Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart. If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you. Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once. In the context of your Magic History indicator: Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — fo
FREE
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
指标
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
FREE
Synthetic Timeframe Creator
Jason Smith
指标
Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professional Custom Timeframe Visualization for MetaTrader 5 Revolutionize your multi-timeframe analysis with Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Tired of switching between charts? Need to analyze specific time cycles that don't exist in standard timeframes?  This is your ultimate solution. Create custom D2, D3, W2, W3 (or any N-period) candles directly on your MT5 chart without needing custom symbols or complex workarounds. KEY FEATURES Flexible Timeframe Synthesis Choos
FREE
Ping Monitor
Jason Smith
实用工具
Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
实用工具
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
专家
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
专家
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
专家
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
专家
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
专家
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
专家
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
指标
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
专家
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
专家
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
指标
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
实用工具
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Smith
专家
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Session Map Pro With Key Levels
Jason Smith
指标
Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
