RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot


RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor!

What Does this bot Do?
The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging.

Here's what it offers!

    Random Trade Direction:
    This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.
    Buy or Sell:  
    The Bot will Randomly Choose
    Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:
    Based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, this EA sets your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) dynamically, adjusting them according to market volatility.
    Scalp, Swing, or Position Trade:
    The EA is highly adaptable to any trading style.
    By simply adjusting the ATR timeframe, you can choose to scalp in shorter timeframes (e.g., M1 or M5), swing trade on medium timeframes (like H1 or H4), or position trade using longer timeframes (such as D1).
    This flexibility allows you to tailor your trading approach to the market conditions and your preferred trading strategy.
    Automatic Position Monitoring:
    With built-in functionality to check for open positions, " RandomPulse " ensures that no trades are executed if there’s an active position, helping to maintain a balanced risk profile.

    Complete Automation!
    Once set up, the EA works entirely on autopilot, freeing you from the complexities of manual trading. No more staring at the charts for hours!
    Market Adaptability:
    The EA is based on a combination of randomness and ATR, making it flexible enough to adapt to all market conditions.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading: Want to enter and exit the market quickly with a scalping strategy? Or perhaps you prefer a longer-term approach with swing or position trades?
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest. 

    Key Features: Fully Automated Trading:
    Set it up once and let the EA handle all your trades.
    Randomized Entry:
    Always trade with a fresh perspective, choosing randomly between buy and sell orders.
    ATR-Based SL/TP:
    Automatically adjust your risk-to-reward ratio based on real-time market volatility.
    Adaptable to Your Trading Style: Scalp, swing, or position trade— just adjust the ATRTimeframe and tailor the EA to your strategy.

   How It Works:

    Random Entry: The Bot will wait for the specified period (RandomEntryPeriod) and enter a buy or sell position based on random selection.
    Scalping, Swing Trading, or Position Trading:
    Simply adjust the ATRTimeframe to suit your preferred trading style and let the EA do the rest.

Final Thoughts:

The RandomPulse ATR-Driven Directionless Bot was designed to offer a break from traditional trading, providing a more relaxed and unconventional approach to the markets.

When set to an ATR one-minute timeframe, the bot selects a random direction and executes scalping trades with a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio. After each trade, the EA enforces a RandomEntryPeriod rule, requiring a set number of bars to pass before considering a new entry.(configurable)

    For example:
    On the M1 timeframe, a new trade can only be placed on the next one-minute candle after the previous trade has closed.
    On the H1 timeframe, the bot will wait for the next hourly candle before initiating a new trade.

This mechanism helps prevent overtrading.
If you have any feature requests, feel free to share them in the comments!


Prodotti consigliati
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
FridayGoldRush
Lukas Matthias Wimmer
1 (1)
Experts
TrendRushEA – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD with Optional USD Strength Filter Short Description (EN): TrendRushEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) in strong bullish trends. It combines long-term trend confirmation with an optional USD strength filter based on EURUSD. The EA features dynamic risk management (1%–2% of account size), ATR-based SL/TP calculation, and a weekend-close function for trade protection. Detailed Descri
FREE
BB Trader MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing the BB Trader EA, an advanced trading tool harnessing insights from the Bollinger Band indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the upper and lower bollinger bands. Key Features: Flexible trade options: Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries. Optional ATR-adjusted system: Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility. Versatile grid lot sizing: Choose between static or automatically increasing (non-martingale) op
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.86 (7)
Experts
Descrizione della Strategia Tulip EA Strategia Principale Inseguimento di tendenza : Include protezione stop-loss, senza strategie rischiose come Martingale o grid Operazioni indipendenti long/short : Analisi dei pattern a candela per individuare punti di ingresso all'inizio dei trend Impostazioni dei Parametri Parametro Valore Predefinito / Descrizione Parametro di stabilità 5 (predefinito) Strumento di trading Oro (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL 0.3%, TP 1.2% Dimensione lotto 0.01 (predefin
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA MT5
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (2)
Experts
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts wi
FREE
Breakout of range
Bachir Chermiti
5 (4)
Experts
Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader5 PS : This Expert Was Downloaded  over 1200 Time , When we reach 2000 Download i ll increase the Price  Key Features: Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:    Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.    Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses. Trading Between Specific Times:     The EA only opens trades with
FREE
The Down Jones Scavenger
Samuel Mkandawire
3.5 (4)
Experts
Il WallStreet Scavenger: Automazione di Trading Intelligente Eleva il tuo trading con The WallStreet Scavenger, un Expert Advisor (EA) sapientemente realizzato, progettato per cogliere le opportunità di mercato con precisione e controllo. Questo EA sfrutta una strategia sofisticata e collaudata per fornire risultati coerenti, combinando automazione senza interruzioni con una robusta gestione del rischio per trader di tutti i livelli. Caratteristiche Principali: Ingressi di Trading Intelligenti:
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
TRENDSURGE EA by KALI-FX: Your strategic partner for capturing potential trend shifts. Every day, this tool strategically sets pending orders at key points, targeting periods of high market volatility to maximize your trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor is designed to prioritize long-term growth, ensuring sustainable and steady returns over time. The Expert Advisor executes orders around midday, typically during peak market volatility, ensuring you capitalize on dynamic market movements.
FREE
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Experts
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
The Asian session MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Arrow Strategy Builder — un Expert Advisor che memorizza le frecce su/giù posizionate dall’utente sul grafico e genera segnali di trading quando si ripetono le stesse condizioni. Adatto sia ai principianti che ai trader esperti, offre un’interfaccia intuitiva e funzionalità per il trading automatico su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. La version complète du conseiller multi-devises pour Metatraider 5 est ici . Caratteristiche principali Creazione semplice di strategie: Costruisci strategie di t
FREE
Ultimate
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite martingal
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Trendline Surge
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
Experts
Trendline Breakout Pro EA: Maximize Profits with Smart Grid Martingale Strategy Unlock the power of trendlines and advanced grid trading with the   Trendline Breakout Pro EA ! This expert advisor is engineered to trigger trades when price closes above/below dynamically drawn trendlines, with flexible options to trade trendline   follow-throughs   or   rejections . Combined with a robust   martingale grid system , it’s designed to amplify profitability while keeping risk manageable. Perfect
FREE
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
GridTeam EA
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (12)
Experts
GridTeam EA - Crea il tuo robot grid [ Set File ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   Tutti gli indicatori in un singolo EA — scegli quello che vuoi, ottimizza ed esegui su più coppie simultaneamente. Prendi il controllo totale. Imposta tu stesso la tua gestione del rischio. Come valori predefiniti viene utilizzato l'indicatore RSI ed è stato regolato secondo i risultati di ottimizzazione. Non è il valore migliore. Credo che tu possa trovarne uno migliore. Una delle caratteristiche che rende bello questo EA è
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
3 (1)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Price Action Day Trader
Vladimir Buchta
Experts
Special time limited offer: BUY for 30 USD. Be a market analyst, not just a trader! Stop wasting time by round-the-clock market mionitoring. Do your market analysis, set trading range and market sentiment for a day session and let this EA trade for you! It was created to help all day traders using price action to distance themselves from the emotional influence caused by instant market monitoring and routine decisions to open and close trades which is the source of most trading mistakes.
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
Plain
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilità
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Globex Range Levels
Jason Smith
Indicatori
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
FREE
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Smith
Indicatori
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
FREE
FinalStrike EA
Jason Smith
Utilità
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Smith
Experts
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Experts
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Silent Syndicate
Jason Smith
Experts
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Smith
Experts
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Smith
Indicatori
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Candle Wick Hunter Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
Candle wick Hunter - Advanced Precision Wick Trading EA (Fully Featured) Professional Wick Reversal Strategy with Scalping Features What it does: Targets high-probability wick reversal setups on XAUUSD (optimized for gold) but can be used an Oil, Forex, Crypto and indices Flexible entry modes: Fixed pip wicks or % of candle size Advanced scalping features: Trailing stops, breakeven, quick partial closes Smart risk management: Fixed lots or % risk per trade Optional ATR-based dynamic stops or fi
Sentinal Core
Jason Smith
Experts
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer
Jason Smith
Utilità
Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss  Automate Your Risk Management This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened. Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically. Why You Need This Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start. Enforces Discipline: Removes
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Smith
Experts
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione