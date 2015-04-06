Stochstic Multi Currency EA MT4

Stochastic Multi-Currency EA MT4 

leverages the Stochastic Oscillator to detect trend reversals and continuations, offering traders precise execution and robust recovery strategies. This EA supports multi-currency trading and includes advanced features such as grid recovery, hedging, and martingale strategies, ensuring flexibility and control for diverse market conditions.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT5 version here

Key Features:

Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy.

Supports multiple timeframes and multi-currency trading.

Allows for customizable parameters like lot sizes, indicators, and entry/exit criteria.

Offers clear Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings.

Includes trailing stops to secure profits.

Uses position sizing to manage overall risk.

Has drawdown protection and spread/slippage filters.

Provides multiple entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following).

Offers flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based).

Executes trades quickly with minimal delay.

Uses efficient, non-lagging indicators.

Consumes low system resources.

Delivers on-screen pop-ups and audio alerts.

Sends email or push notifications.

Adjustable input parameters and filters (time of day, sessions, day-of-week).

Modifiable indicator thresholds and conditions.

Adapts to various market conditions.

Supports historical data testing for performance validation.

Allows parameter optimization to find the best settings.

Displays a real-time dashboard of open trades, account equity, and system metrics.

Presents intuitive and well-organized input menus.

Offers clear documentation and user guides.

Incorporates slippage and spread controls.

Implements error-handling and logging.

Provides daily, weekly, and monthly trade summaries.

Tracks metrics like maximum drawdown, win rate, and profit factor.

Works seamlessly on MT4/MT5 platforms.

Receives regular updates and improvements.

Maintains reliable performance and stable operations over time.


Usage Recommendations:

Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.

If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.



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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
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Ahmad Sidik
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Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
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EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
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Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Эксперты
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HFT Prop EA
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4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
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Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам RSI Divergence MT4, мощный индикатор, разработанный для выявления разворотов тренда путем анализа взаимосвязи между движениями цен и RSI (Индекс относительной силы). Идеален для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить свой процесс принятия решений, этот инструмент предлагает идеи о потенциальных сигналах на покупку и продажу на основе паттернов дивергенции. С его способностью обнаруживать как бычьи, так и медвежьи дивергенции, RSI Divergence MT4 дает трейдерам возможность замечать ослаб
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
DPO Histogram MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для отображения Детрендированного Ценового Осциллятора в виде гистограммы. Этот мощный инструмент помогает трейдерам выявлять циклические ценовые движения и потенциальные изменения тренда, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. С его оповещениями в реальном времени и удобным интерфейсом DPO Histogram MT4 позволяет трейдерам быстро реагировать на изменения на рынке, улучшая их торговые стратег
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelope EA
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят извлечь выгоду из разворотов тренда на валютном рынке. Этот EA использует индикатор Nadaraya-Watson Envelope для определения потенциальных разворотов цен на границах конверта, предоставляя простую, но эффективную торговую стратегию, специально адаптированную для пользователей MetaTrader 4. С его надежными возможностями обратного тестирования Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA M
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам Ea CloseManager MT5, специализированный Expert Advisor (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для упрощения и автоматизации процесса закрытия сделок. Этот мощный инструмент приносит пользу как для ручных, так и для автоматизированных торговых стратегий, обеспечивая точный контроль над критериями выхода, что делает его идеальным для трейдеров с различным уровнем опыта. С Ea CloseManager MT5 пользователи получают значительную экономию времени в управлении сделками и
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Alert MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении ключевых Fibonacci уровней в реальном времени. Предоставляя своевременные уведомления, когда цена приближается к этим критическим уровням или пробивает их, он позволяет трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать свои торговые стратегии. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, так как упрощает сложную задачу отслеживания Fibonacci уровней, предлаг
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Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам Consecutive Candle MT5, инновационный индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии путем выявления последовательностей бычьих или медвежьих свечей. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров в forex, акциях, криптовалюте и товарных рынках, предоставляя четкие сигналы и оповещения, которые помогут вам принимать обоснованные решения. Благодаря своей способности предоставлять своевременные оповещения для подтверждения трендов и потенциальных разворотов, Cons
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alerts
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (2)
Индикаторы
Повысьте свою торговую стратегию с помощью Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT4 , передового индикатора, использующего непараметрическую ядерную регрессию для обеспечения плавного, адаптивного анализа тенденций. Вдохновленный оценщиком Надрая-Ватсона, этот инструмент применяет гауссово сглаживание ядра к ценовым данным, создавая динамические оболочки, которые адаптируются к волатильности рынка без чрезмерного запаздывания традиционных скользящих средних. Широко признанный на платформах вроде Tradi
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный сканер Среднего Направленного Индекса(ADX) MT5 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для одновременного анализа нескольких валютных пар. Он приносит пользу трейдерам, стремящимся улучшить процесс принятия решений, предоставляя сигналы в реальном времени на основе Среднего Направленного Индекса, что позволяет эффективно анализировать рыночные тренды. Этот инструмент упрощает торговый опыт, облегчая определение силы тренда и направленного движения, что делает его нез
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Представляем вам Balanced Martingale EA MT5, сложное торговое решение, разработанное специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует уникальную стратегию мартингейла и обратного мартингейла, позволяя трейдерам эффективно использовать ежедневные тренды. С помощью своих передовых алгоритмов Balanced Martingale EA MT5 предоставляет трейдерам конкурентное преимущество, управляя сделками разумно, максимизируя прибыль и минимизируя риски. Идеально подходит как для новичков,
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Разблокируйте потенциал вашей торговой стратегии с Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, инновационным индикатором, разработанным для предоставления трейдерам точного анализа трендов и динамических уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Идеален для forex, товарных рынков и криптовалютных трейдеров, этот инструмент улучшает принятие решений и точность в определении разворотов рынка и продолжений трендов. Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 выделяется использованием переднего края гауссовского сглаживания для создан
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощная утилита, разработанная исключительно для MetaTrader 5, направленная на улучшение торгового опыта как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Предлагая интуитивно понятный интерфейс и мощные функции, она помогает пользователям более эффективно управлять сделками и с большей точностью. Эта утилита упрощает торговые задачи, позволяя пользователям сосредоточиться на стратегии, а не на ручных процессах. С такими функциями, как торговля в один клик и настраивае
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам STC MT4, продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для эффективного анализа рыночных трендов и циклов, что делает его незаменимым инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить процесс принятия решений. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые ищут оптимальные точки входа и выхода на основе циклических ценовых движений и изменений импульса. STC MT4 предлагает значительные преимущества, предоставляя своевременные сигналы, которые помогаю
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Представляем вам EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, продвинутый Expert Advisor, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии за счет автоматического управления и защиты ваших прибылей на MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для профессиональных трейдеров, предлагая надежное решение для динамического блокирования прибыли в различных торговых условиях. С EA AccountTrailingStop MT5 пользователи получают значительные преимущества, такие как улучшенное удержание пр
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Улучшите свой торговый опыт с Day and Week Separator MT5, мощным индикатором, предназначенным для plot настраиваемых разделительных линий для дней и недель. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся ориентироваться в сложностях различных часовых поясов брокеров, обеспечивая ясность и точность в их анализе графиков. Четко обозначая торговые сессии и переходы между днями и неделями, Day and Week Separator MT5 значительно улучшает способность трейдеров планировать и реализовывать
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем STM Trade Panel MT4, необходимую утилиту, разработанную специально для трейдеров, использующих MetaTrader 4. Этот мощный инструмент упрощает выполнение и управление сделками, обеспечивая оптимизированный опыт как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся повысить свою торговую эффективность. STM Trade Panel MT4 предлагает ключевые преимущества, такие как размещение заказов в один клик и настраиваемые параметры торговли, что позволяет пользователям быстро реагировать на
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своих торговых решений с помощью   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , инновационного индикатора, который измеряет угол наклона скользящих средних, предоставляя ясное понимание направления и силы тренда. Основанный на принципе измерения углового наклона скользящих средних за определенное количество баров, этот инструмент стал основой технического анализа с момента его появления в торговых сообществах около 2010 года. Широко обсуждаемый на форумах, таких как Forex Factory, и высоко о
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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