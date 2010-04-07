Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator

RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR



RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders want to use it as the exit criteria.

This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency.

This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers

List of Inputs

__________GENERAL SETTINGS__________

Show HH LH LL HL

Line color

Line style

Line width

Background line

Highlight to move

Line's continuation to the right

Hidden in the object list

Priority for mouse click





_______ RSI SETTINGS ________

rsi timeframe

rsi period

rsi OverBought Level

rsi OverSold Level





__________ALERT SETTINGS__________

Allow Alert

Allow Notification

Allow Email



