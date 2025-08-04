Moedas / TRP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TRP: TC Energy Corporation
52.37 USD 0.27 (0.52%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRP para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.18 e o mais alto foi 52.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TC Energy Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRP Notícias
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- Forget Enbridge: Here’s Why TC Energy Is The Better Choice Today (NYSE:ENB) (NYSE:TRP)
- Social Security Is Broken: 4 Stocks I'd Bet My Retirement On Today
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Top 4 Natural Gas Pipeline Stocks to Own in 2025
- What Might Make The August CPI Report Come In Very Hot (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- Pembina Pipeline Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Civitas Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Fall Y/Y
- Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- XEI:CA Is A Higher Yielding Alternative to XIC:CA (TSX:XEI:CA)
- Permian Resources Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Increased Expenses
- Suncor Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Down Y/Y
- The Near-Perfect 7% Income Portfolio: My Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- South Bow: A Very Generous Dividend From An Oil Pipeline Company (NYSE:SOBO)
- Coterra Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y
- So Bullish It Hurts: My Favorite Stocks For AI's Biggest Bottleneck
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Earnings call transcript: Teraplast Bist sees strong Q2 2025 growth
- TeraPlast H1 2025 slides: Revenue surges 29% as international sales nearly double
- TC Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put New Dividend Money Right Now
Faixa diária
52.18 52.56
Faixa anual
43.39 52.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.10
- Open
- 52.20
- Bid
- 52.37
- Ask
- 52.67
- Low
- 52.18
- High
- 52.56
- Volume
- 2.092 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.05%
- Mudança anual
- 10.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh