TRP: TC Energy Corporation

52.54 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRP ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.36 e ad un massimo di 53.08.

Segui le dinamiche di TC Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.36 53.08
Intervallo Annuale
43.39 53.08
Chiusura Precedente
52.66
Apertura
53.08
Bid
52.54
Ask
52.84
Minimo
52.36
Massimo
53.08
Volume
1.190 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
1.64%
Variazione Semestrale
11.41%
Variazione Annuale
10.38%
