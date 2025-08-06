Valute / TRP
TRP: TC Energy Corporation
52.54 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRP ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.36 e ad un massimo di 53.08.
Segui le dinamiche di TC Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.36 53.08
Intervallo Annuale
43.39 53.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.66
- Apertura
- 53.08
- Bid
- 52.54
- Ask
- 52.84
- Minimo
- 52.36
- Massimo
- 53.08
- Volume
- 1.190 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.38%
20 settembre, sabato