TMC: TMC the metals company Inc
5.45 USD 0.04 (0.73%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TMC para hoje mudou para -0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.34 e o mais alto foi 5.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TMC the metals company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.34 5.55
Faixa anual
0.72 8.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.49
- Open
- 5.51
- Bid
- 5.45
- Ask
- 5.75
- Low
- 5.34
- High
- 5.55
- Volume
- 1.711 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 204.47%
- Mudança anual
- 414.15%
