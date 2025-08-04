Währungen / TMC
TMC: TMC the metals company Inc
5.67 USD 0.18 (3.28%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMC hat sich für heute um 3.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TMC the metals company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
5.34 5.79
Jahresspanne
0.72 8.63
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.49
- Eröffnung
- 5.51
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Tief
- 5.34
- Hoch
- 5.79
- Volumen
- 7.127 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 216.76%
- Jahresänderung
- 434.91%
