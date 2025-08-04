KurseKategorien
TMC: TMC the metals company Inc

5.67 USD 0.18 (3.28%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TMC hat sich für heute um 3.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TMC the metals company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
5.34 5.79
Jahresspanne
0.72 8.63
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.49
Eröffnung
5.51
Bid
5.67
Ask
5.97
Tief
5.34
Hoch
5.79
Volumen
7.127 K
Tagesänderung
3.28%
Monatsänderung
5.00%
6-Monatsänderung
216.76%
Jahresänderung
434.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K