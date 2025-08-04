Valute / TMC
TMC: TMC the metals company Inc
5.79 USD 0.12 (2.12%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TMC ha avuto una variazione del 2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.65 e ad un massimo di 5.99.
Segui le dinamiche di TMC the metals company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TMC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.65 5.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.72 8.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.67
- Apertura
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.79
- Ask
- 6.09
- Minimo
- 5.65
- Massimo
- 5.99
- Volume
- 8.559 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 223.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 446.23%
20 settembre, sabato