통화 / TMC
TMC: TMC the metals company Inc
5.79 USD 0.12 (2.12%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TMC 환율이 오늘 2.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.65이고 고가는 5.99이었습니다.
TMC the metals company Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TMC News
일일 변동 비율
5.65 5.99
년간 변동
0.72 8.63
- 이전 종가
- 5.67
- 시가
- 5.65
- Bid
- 5.79
- Ask
- 6.09
- 저가
- 5.65
- 고가
- 5.99
- 볼륨
- 8.559 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.12%
- 월 변동
- 7.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 223.46%
- 년간 변동율
- 446.23%
20 9월, 토요일