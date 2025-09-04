Moedas / TJX
TJX: TJX Companies Inc (The)
140.05 USD 0.53 (0.38%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TJX para hoje mudou para 0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 139.21 e o mais alto foi 140.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TJX Companies Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
139.21 140.87
Faixa anual
111.23 145.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 139.52
- Open
- 139.87
- Bid
- 140.05
- Ask
- 140.35
- Low
- 139.21
- High
- 140.87
- Volume
- 7.884 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.28%
- Mudança anual
- 19.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh