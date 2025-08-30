Currencies / TJX
TJX: TJX Companies Inc (The)
139.04 USD 2.14 (1.52%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TJX exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.83 and at a high of 141.11.
Follow TJX Companies Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
138.83 141.11
Year Range
111.23 145.57
- Previous Close
- 141.18
- Open
- 140.84
- Bid
- 139.04
- Ask
- 139.34
- Low
- 138.83
- High
- 141.11
- Volume
- 3.649 K
- Daily Change
- -1.52%
- Month Change
- 1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.45%
- Year Change
- 18.37%
