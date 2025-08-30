QuotesSections
Currencies / TJX
TJX: TJX Companies Inc (The)

139.04 USD 2.14 (1.52%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TJX exchange rate has changed by -1.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.83 and at a high of 141.11.

Follow TJX Companies Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
138.83 141.11
Year Range
111.23 145.57
Previous Close
141.18
Open
140.84
Bid
139.04
Ask
139.34
Low
138.83
High
141.11
Volume
3.649 K
Daily Change
-1.52%
Month Change
1.81%
6 Months Change
14.45%
Year Change
18.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%