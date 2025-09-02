货币 / TJX
TJX: TJX Companies Inc (The)
139.52 USD 1.66 (1.18%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TJX汇率已更改-1.18%。当日，交易品种以低点138.83和高点141.11进行交易。
关注TJX Companies Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TJX新闻
日范围
138.83 141.11
年范围
111.23 145.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 141.18
- 开盘价
- 140.84
- 卖价
- 139.52
- 买价
- 139.82
- 最低价
- 138.83
- 最高价
- 141.11
- 交易量
- 6.683 K
- 日变化
- -1.18%
- 月变化
- 2.16%
- 6个月变化
- 14.84%
- 年变化
- 18.78%
