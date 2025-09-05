QuotazioniSezioni
TJX: TJX Companies Inc (The)

139.79 USD 0.13 (0.09%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TJX ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 139.09 e ad un massimo di 140.42.

Segui le dinamiche di TJX Companies Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
139.09 140.42
Intervallo Annuale
111.23 145.57
Chiusura Precedente
139.92
Apertura
140.18
Bid
139.79
Ask
140.09
Minimo
139.09
Massimo
140.42
Volume
5.148 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.09%
Variazione Mensile
2.36%
Variazione Semestrale
15.06%
Variazione Annuale
19.01%
20 settembre, sabato