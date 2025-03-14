Moedas / SA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
18.76 USD 0.49 (2.55%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SA para hoje mudou para -2.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.51 e o mais alto foi 19.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SA Notícias
- Seabridge Gold confirms significant copper-gold deposit at Snip North
- OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push
- OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August
- Santander Holdings USA’s stress capital buffer requirement set at 3.4%
- Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Seabridge Gold Reports Achievements in Safety, Diversity, and Environmental Stewardshi
- Seabridge Gold Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- Seabridge Gold: Exceptional Leverage To Metals Prices, But I Remain Skeptical (NYSE:SA)
- Seabridge Gold launches 2025 drill program at Iskut Project
- Seabridge Gold defends KSM project in BC court
- Openbank by Santander Reaches 100,000 Customers in the United States, Well-Positioned for Continued Growth in 2025
- Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- British Columbia Mining Surge Could Add $90B To Canadian Economy - FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF), Giga Metals (OTC:GIGGF)
- OPEC+ to further speed up oil output hikes, three sources say
- OPEC+ set to make another accelerated oil output hike for June, sources say
- What Moved Markets This Week
- Seabridge Gold Has Incredible Value As Momentum Builds On Record Gold Rally
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Billionaire Hedge Funder Adds Mining Stocks Before Gold Makes Record-Highs: 'Gold Will Go Up,' Paulson Says - SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA:GLD)
Faixa diária
18.51 19.15
Faixa anual
9.40 20.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.25
- Open
- 19.15
- Bid
- 18.76
- Ask
- 19.06
- Low
- 18.51
- High
- 19.15
- Volume
- 519
- Mudança diária
- -2.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.14%
- Mudança anual
- 10.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh