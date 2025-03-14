Währungen / SA
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
19.10 USD 0.15 (0.78%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SA hat sich für heute um -0.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.18 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SA News
- Seabridge Gold confirms significant copper-gold deposit at Snip North
- OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push
- OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August
- Santander Holdings USA’s stress capital buffer requirement set at 3.4%
- Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Seabridge Gold Reports Achievements in Safety, Diversity, and Environmental Stewardshi
- Seabridge Gold Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- Seabridge Gold: Exceptional Leverage To Metals Prices, But I Remain Skeptical (NYSE:SA)
- Seabridge Gold launches 2025 drill program at Iskut Project
- Seabridge Gold defends KSM project in BC court
- Openbank by Santander Reaches 100,000 Customers in the United States, Well-Positioned for Continued Growth in 2025
- Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- British Columbia Mining Surge Could Add $90B To Canadian Economy - FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF), Giga Metals (OTC:GIGGF)
- OPEC+ to further speed up oil output hikes, three sources say
- OPEC+ set to make another accelerated oil output hike for June, sources say
- What Moved Markets This Week
- Seabridge Gold Has Incredible Value As Momentum Builds On Record Gold Rally
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Billionaire Hedge Funder Adds Mining Stocks Before Gold Makes Record-Highs: 'Gold Will Go Up,' Paulson Says - SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA:GLD)
Tagesspanne
18.51 19.18
Jahresspanne
9.40 20.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.25
- Eröffnung
- 19.15
- Bid
- 19.10
- Ask
- 19.40
- Tief
- 18.51
- Hoch
- 19.18
- Volumen
- 1.822 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.78%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 65.08%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.35%
