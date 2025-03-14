KurseKategorien
Währungen / SA
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)

19.10 USD 0.15 (0.78%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SA hat sich für heute um -0.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.51 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.18 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
18.51 19.18
Jahresspanne
9.40 20.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.25
Eröffnung
19.15
Bid
19.10
Ask
19.40
Tief
18.51
Hoch
19.18
Volumen
1.822 K
Tagesänderung
-0.78%
Monatsänderung
6.23%
6-Monatsänderung
65.08%
Jahresänderung
12.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K