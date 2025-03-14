通貨 / SA
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
19.10 USD 0.15 (0.78%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SAの今日の為替レートは、-0.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.51の安値と19.18の高値で取引されました。
Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SA News
- Seabridge Gold confirms significant copper-gold deposit at Snip North
- OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push
- OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August
- Santander Holdings USA’s stress capital buffer requirement set at 3.4%
- Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Seabridge Gold Reports Achievements in Safety, Diversity, and Environmental Stewardshi
- Seabridge Gold Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- Seabridge Gold: Exceptional Leverage To Metals Prices, But I Remain Skeptical (NYSE:SA)
- Seabridge Gold launches 2025 drill program at Iskut Project
- Seabridge Gold defends KSM project in BC court
- Openbank by Santander Reaches 100,000 Customers in the United States, Well-Positioned for Continued Growth in 2025
- Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- British Columbia Mining Surge Could Add $90B To Canadian Economy - FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF), Giga Metals (OTC:GIGGF)
- OPEC+ to further speed up oil output hikes, three sources say
- OPEC+ set to make another accelerated oil output hike for June, sources say
- What Moved Markets This Week
- Seabridge Gold Has Incredible Value As Momentum Builds On Record Gold Rally
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Billionaire Hedge Funder Adds Mining Stocks Before Gold Makes Record-Highs: 'Gold Will Go Up,' Paulson Says - SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA:GLD)
1日のレンジ
18.51 19.18
1年のレンジ
9.40 20.55
- 以前の終値
- 19.25
- 始値
- 19.15
- 買値
- 19.10
- 買値
- 19.40
- 安値
- 18.51
- 高値
- 19.18
- 出来高
- 1.822 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 65.08%
- 1年の変化
- 12.35%
