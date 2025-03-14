Currencies / SA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
19.46 USD 0.82 (4.04%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SA exchange rate has changed by -4.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.43 and at a high of 20.43.
Follow Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SA News
- Seabridge Gold confirms significant copper-gold deposit at Snip North
- OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push
- OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August
- Santander Holdings USA’s stress capital buffer requirement set at 3.4%
- Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- American Century Focused Global Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Seabridge Gold Reports Achievements in Safety, Diversity, and Environmental Stewardshi
- Seabridge Gold Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- Seabridge Gold: Exceptional Leverage To Metals Prices, But I Remain Skeptical (NYSE:SA)
- Seabridge Gold launches 2025 drill program at Iskut Project
- Seabridge Gold defends KSM project in BC court
- Openbank by Santander Reaches 100,000 Customers in the United States, Well-Positioned for Continued Growth in 2025
- Orla Mining, ReShape Lifesciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- British Columbia Mining Surge Could Add $90B To Canadian Economy - FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF), Giga Metals (OTC:GIGGF)
- OPEC+ to further speed up oil output hikes, three sources say
- OPEC+ set to make another accelerated oil output hike for June, sources say
- What Moved Markets This Week
- Seabridge Gold Has Incredible Value As Momentum Builds On Record Gold Rally
- Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Billionaire Hedge Funder Adds Mining Stocks Before Gold Makes Record-Highs: 'Gold Will Go Up,' Paulson Says - SPDR Gold Trust (ARCA:GLD)
Daily Range
19.43 20.43
Year Range
9.40 20.55
- Previous Close
- 20.28
- Open
- 20.37
- Bid
- 19.46
- Ask
- 19.76
- Low
- 19.43
- High
- 20.43
- Volume
- 3.275 K
- Daily Change
- -4.04%
- Month Change
- 8.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 68.19%
- Year Change
- 14.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%