SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
20.17 USD 1.07 (5.60%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SA ha avuto una variazione del 5.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.36 e ad un massimo di 20.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.36 20.27
Intervallo Annuale
9.40 20.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.10
- Apertura
- 19.36
- Bid
- 20.17
- Ask
- 20.47
- Minimo
- 19.36
- Massimo
- 20.27
- Volume
- 4.076 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.65%
20 settembre, sabato