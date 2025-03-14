통화 / SA
SA: Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada)
20.17 USD 1.07 (5.60%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SA 환율이 오늘 5.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.36이고 고가는 20.27이었습니다.
Seabridge Gold Inc (Canada) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
19.36 20.27
년간 변동
9.40 20.55
- 이전 종가
- 19.10
- 시가
- 19.36
- Bid
- 20.17
- Ask
- 20.47
- 저가
- 19.36
- 고가
- 20.27
- 볼륨
- 4.076 K
- 일일 변동
- 5.60%
- 월 변동
- 12.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 74.33%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.65%
20 9월, 토요일