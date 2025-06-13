Moedas / RPM
RPM: RPM International Inc
123.70 USD 0.67 (0.54%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RPM para hoje mudou para 0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 123.16 e o mais alto foi 124.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RPM International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
123.16 124.03
Faixa anual
95.27 141.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 123.03
- Open
- 124.03
- Bid
- 123.70
- Ask
- 124.00
- Low
- 123.16
- High
- 124.03
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 0.54%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.96%
- Mudança anual
- 2.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh