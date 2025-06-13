Valute / RPM
RPM: RPM International Inc
122.44 USD 1.63 (1.31%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RPM ha avuto una variazione del -1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 122.01 e ad un massimo di 124.48.
Segui le dinamiche di RPM International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RPM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
122.01 124.48
Intervallo Annuale
95.27 141.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.07
- Apertura
- 123.68
- Bid
- 122.44
- Ask
- 122.74
- Minimo
- 122.01
- Massimo
- 124.48
- Volume
- 1.137 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.96%
20 settembre, sabato