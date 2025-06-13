Divisas / RPM
RPM: RPM International Inc
123.03 USD 2.31 (1.84%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RPM de hoy ha cambiado un -1.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 122.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RPM International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
RPM News
Rango diario
122.62 127.14
Rango anual
95.27 141.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 125.34
- Open
- 125.52
- Bid
- 123.03
- Ask
- 123.33
- Low
- 122.62
- High
- 127.14
- Volumen
- 1.472 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.84%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.38%
- Cambio anual
- 1.45%
