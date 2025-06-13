CotizacionesSecciones
RPM: RPM International Inc

123.03 USD 2.31 (1.84%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RPM de hoy ha cambiado un -1.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 122.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.14.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RPM International Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
122.62 127.14
Rango anual
95.27 141.79
Cierres anteriores
125.34
Open
125.52
Bid
123.03
Ask
123.33
Low
122.62
High
127.14
Volumen
1.472 K
Cambio diario
-1.84%
Cambio mensual
-0.59%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.38%
Cambio anual
1.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B