货币 / RPM
RPM: RPM International Inc
125.16 USD 0.18 (0.14%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RPM汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点124.93和高点126.58进行交易。
关注RPM International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
124.93 126.58
年范围
95.27 141.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 125.34
- 开盘价
- 125.52
- 卖价
- 125.16
- 买价
- 125.46
- 最低价
- 124.93
- 最高价
- 126.58
- 交易量
- 370
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 1.13%
- 6个月变化
- 8.22%
- 年变化
- 3.21%
