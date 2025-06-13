Devises / RPM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
RPM: RPM International Inc
122.44 USD 1.63 (1.31%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RPM a changé de -1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 122.01 et à un maximum de 124.48.
Suivez la dynamique RPM International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPM Nouvelles
- Element Solutions (ESI) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is PPG Industries (PPG) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: RPM beats Q4 2025 expectations, stock surges
- BofA lifts Sherwin-Williams as negative catalysts fade
- BofA Securities upgrades RPM International stock to Neutral on growth outlook
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Understanding RPM International (RPM) Reliance on International Revenue
- RPM International stock price target raised to $152 by BMO Capital
- RPM (RPM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- RPM International Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins ICON, MaxLinear, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
- RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- RPM Q4 2025 slides: Record results across all segments as MAP initiatives deliver
- PPG Industries (PPG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ahead of RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- FUPBY vs. RPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- RPM International: More M&A Amidst Temporary Soft Organic Growth Performance (RPM)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- RPM International declares quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share
- RPM to Announce Fiscal 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results on July 24, 2025
- RPM acquires wood stain maker Ready Seal for Rust-Oleum unit
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
Range quotidien
122.01 124.48
Range Annuel
95.27 141.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 124.07
- Ouverture
- 123.68
- Bid
- 122.44
- Ask
- 122.74
- Plus Bas
- 122.01
- Plus Haut
- 124.48
- Volume
- 1.137 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.07%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 5.87%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.96%
20 septembre, samedi