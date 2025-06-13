CotationsSections
RPM: RPM International Inc

122.44 USD 1.63 (1.31%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RPM a changé de -1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 122.01 et à un maximum de 124.48.

Suivez la dynamique RPM International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
122.01 124.48
Range Annuel
95.27 141.79
Clôture Précédente
124.07
Ouverture
123.68
Bid
122.44
Ask
122.74
Plus Bas
122.01
Plus Haut
124.48
Volume
1.137 K
Changement quotidien
-1.31%
Changement Mensuel
-1.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
5.87%
Changement Annuel
0.96%
