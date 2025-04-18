Moedas / PAYO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PAYO: Payoneer Global Inc
6.79 USD 0.01 (0.15%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAYO para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.73 e o mais alto foi 6.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Payoneer Global Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAYO Notícias
- Payoneer at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Transformation and Growth
- Why Payoneer Global (PAYO) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Wall Street Analysts See a 41.42% Upside in Payoneer Global (PAYO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Payoneer Global (PAYO) Could Surge 43.98%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Payoneer Global Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PAYO)
- Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Payoneer (PAYO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Payoneer Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, profitability remains strong
- Payoneer shares rally as revenue and guidance beat expectations
- Payoneer Global Inc earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Limbach (LMB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Short-Term Uncertainty Has Made Payoneer Too Cheap To Ignore (PAYO)
- CoreWeave and Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Payoneer: High Quality Undervalued Company With Enduring Moat (NASDAQ:PAYO)
- Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RSEGX)
- Payoneer Global Announces Partial Adjournment of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Payoneer at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth in B2B Payments
- Payoneer to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI)
- Payoneer stock tumbles: Guidance withdrawn as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs
- Payoneer (PAYO): Solid Moat With Strong Industry Tailwinds
Faixa diária
6.73 6.88
Faixa anual
5.71 11.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.78
- Open
- 6.86
- Bid
- 6.79
- Ask
- 7.09
- Low
- 6.73
- High
- 6.88
- Volume
- 1.216 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.34%
- Mudança anual
- -10.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh