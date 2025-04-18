货币 / PAYO
PAYO: Payoneer Global Inc
6.73 USD 0.16 (2.44%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PAYO汇率已更改2.44%。当日，交易品种以低点6.58和高点6.80进行交易。
关注Payoneer Global Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.58 6.80
年范围
5.71 11.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.57
- 开盘价
- 6.58
- 卖价
- 6.73
- 买价
- 7.03
- 最低价
- 6.58
- 最高价
- 6.80
- 交易量
- 1.705 K
- 日变化
- 2.44%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- -7.17%
- 年变化
- -11.10%
