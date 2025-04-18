Valute / PAYO
PAYO: Payoneer Global Inc
6.59 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAYO ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.53 e ad un massimo di 6.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Payoneer Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.53 6.65
Intervallo Annuale
5.71 11.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.64
- Apertura
- 6.59
- Bid
- 6.59
- Ask
- 6.89
- Minimo
- 6.53
- Massimo
- 6.65
- Volume
- 5.301 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.95%
20 settembre, sabato