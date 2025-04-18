クォートセクション
通貨 / PAYO
PAYO: Payoneer Global Inc

6.64 USD 0.14 (2.06%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAYOの今日の為替レートは、-2.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.59の安値と6.88の高値で取引されました。

Payoneer Global Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.59 6.88
1年のレンジ
5.71 11.29
以前の終値
6.78
始値
6.86
買値
6.64
買値
6.94
安値
6.59
高値
6.88
出来高
4.420 K
1日の変化
-2.06%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.41%
1年の変化
-12.29%
