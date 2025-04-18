통화 / PAYO
PAYO: Payoneer Global Inc
6.59 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PAYO 환율이 오늘 -0.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.53이고 고가는 6.65이었습니다.
Payoneer Global Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.53 6.65
년간 변동
5.71 11.29
- 이전 종가
- 6.64
- 시가
- 6.59
- Bid
- 6.59
- Ask
- 6.89
- 저가
- 6.53
- 고가
- 6.65
- 볼륨
- 5.301 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.75%
- 월 변동
- -3.80%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.95%
20 9월, 토요일