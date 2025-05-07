Moedas / MX
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
3.34 USD 0.10 (3.09%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MX para hoje mudou para 3.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.25 e o mais alto foi 3.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
3.25 3.35
Faixa anual
2.51 5.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.24
- Open
- 3.27
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- Low
- 3.25
- High
- 3.35
- Volume
- 399
- Mudança diária
- 3.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.19%
- Mudança anual
- -28.63%
