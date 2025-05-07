货币 / MX
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
3.21 USD 0.04 (1.26%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MX汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点3.17和高点3.25进行交易。
关注Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MX新闻
- Semi Stocks ADI and MX Grow Despite Tariffs and Geopolitics
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.57%
- OCI downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s as business profile shrinks
- Magnachip CEO steps down as company slashes capex by over 50%
- Magnachip Semiconductor: Cheap Valuations, But Headwinds Outweigh The Tailwinds (NYSE:MX)
- Magnachip (MX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Magnachip releases new MOSFET with improved thermal management
- Trading Day: Get ready for the jobs report
- Trading Day: Sweeping US fiscal bill advances, rate path stays murky
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.62%
- Methanex Corporation Completes Acquisition of OCI Global’s Methanol Business
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.42%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.07%
- Toronto-listed Methanex shares rise as Israel-Iran war may boost methanol prices
- Magnachip to Participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.37%
- Magnachip boosts board oversight amid business shift
- Trading Day: S&P 500 completes 2025 round trip
- Trading Day: No 'trade truce' hangover, party continues
- Trading Day: Tariff truce a market 'game changer'
- TRADING DAY Tariff tensions cool, markets sizzle
- Trading Day: Taking the positives from trade, China, Fed
- Who is He Lifeng, China's trade tsar in the limelight for US tariff talks?
- US, Chinese officials to hold ice-breaker meeting in Geneva on Saturday
日范围
3.17 3.25
年范围
2.51 5.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.17
- 开盘价
- 3.18
- 卖价
- 3.21
- 买价
- 3.51
- 最低价
- 3.17
- 最高价
- 3.25
- 交易量
- 361
- 日变化
- 1.26%
- 月变化
- 3.88%
- 6个月变化
- -6.96%
- 年变化
- -31.41%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值